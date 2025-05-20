Zyxel Networks Expands ISP and WISP Market Presence Through Partnership with EPS Global

Zyxel Networks logo Logo for EPS Global

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zyxel Networks , a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced the expansion of its business into the ISP and WISP markets across North America through a partnership with EPS Global , a leading value-added distributor specializing in open networking and wireless technologies for customers worldwide.In addition to a portfolio of complete cloud-managed networking solutions that includes enterprise-class wireless access points, network switches, and network security products, EPS Global will offer ISPs and WISPs access to Zyxel’s high-performance, easy-to-manage WiFi 7 fixed wireless access, optical line terminal (OLT) and optical network terminal (ONT) equipment, active fiber switch products, and UTM firewalls.“This partnership is exciting for EPS Global because it gives our service provider customers access to the Zyxel portfolio of high-performance, cloud-managed networking solutions,” stated Alan Fagan, Vice President of Sales Americas at EPS Global. “Zyxel Networks provides service providers with complete solutions that offer value, performance, and ease-of-management, enabling them to expand their services, grow their businesses, and increase revenues.”“The partnership with EPS Global will enable Zyxel Networks to expand its reach into ISP and WISP markets with a robust and proven portfolio of end-to-end networking solutions,” explained David Soares, Zyxel Networks Executive Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “Our broad portfolio of network solutions provides a combination of performance, value, and ease of management that can deliver enhanced services and revenue growth in FTTP and FTTH service deployments.”For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.About EPS GlobalEPS Global was established in 1999 and is a leading value-added distributor, delivering open disaggregated network and wireless solutions to customers across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. We provide technical support, hardware configuration, and bundling of solutions for hassle-free, consolidated shipments. We have local language and currency support in each of our 28 locations, and we provide stock availability from our regional distribution hubs worldwide, minimizing lead times. For more information, see www.epsglobal.com About Zyxel:Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs, and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable, and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.# # #

