St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Fairfax
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2004255
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2025 @ 15:31
STREET: Main St. (VT RT 104)
TOWN: Fairfax
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence # 148
WEATHER: Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Colin Seiler
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end damage
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Michelle Miller
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belvidere, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant rear-end/ structural damage
INJURIES: Possibly minor, declined transport
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Police and local fire and EMS personnel responded to this two-vehicle motor vehicle crash which occurred on Main St. in the town of Fairfax, a short distance north of Fisher Road. Investigation into this incident revealed that both vehicles were traveling NB, vehicle #2 ahead of vehicle #1. At the time there was reported to be a heavy downpour which compromised road conditions and visibility. As vehicle #2 slowed down and was attempting to turn into residence # 148, vehicle #1, unable to slow down, rear-ended vehicle #2. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
