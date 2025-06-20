Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Crash in Fairfax

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A2004255                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION:  St. Albans                                  

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  06/19/2025 @ 15:31

STREET: Main St. (VT RT 104)

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence # 148

WEATHER:         Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Colin Seiler

AGE:   26 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL:  F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end damage

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Michelle Miller

AGE:  50 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belvidere, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant rear-end/ structural damage

INJURIES: Possibly minor, declined transport

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police and local fire and EMS personnel responded to this two-vehicle motor vehicle crash which occurred on Main St. in the town of Fairfax, a short distance north of Fisher Road. Investigation into this incident revealed that both vehicles were traveling NB, vehicle #2 ahead of vehicle #1. At the time there was reported to be a heavy downpour which compromised road conditions and visibility. As vehicle #2 slowed down and was attempting to turn into residence # 148, vehicle #1, unable to slow down, rear-ended vehicle #2. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

