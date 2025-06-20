Unique Trauma Treatment Training Provided to Select Clinicians across Nebraska Serving Justice Involved Youth

The Juvenile Probation Services Division has been dedicated to enhancing the Behavioral Health Screening process for youth in the justice system by implementing two new screening tools to identify behavioral health needs and trauma symptoms among youth. The second essential step is to ensure that the correct services are available when treatment for these needs is necessary. Therefore, on June 2 and 3, 2025, in Lincoln, twenty-seven selected licensed mental health clinicians who are part of Nebraska Probation’s registered service provider network convened for Trauma Affect Regulation: Guide for Education and Therapy (TARGET) Training facilitated by Dr. Keith Cruise of the Center for Trauma Recovery in Juvenile Justice (CTRJJ). Also in attendance were Juvenile Justice Resource Supervisors from the probation districts who serve as local liaisons for providers and service delivery.

TARGET is an evidence-based trauma treatment modality that providers can utilize to treat complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in youth and young adults. TARGET teaches a seven-step sequence of skills and steps, designed to enable individuals to understand and gain control of trauma-related reactions triggered by daily life stressors. This training was provided to clinicians across the state to increase the capacity of these providers to treat identified trauma reactions, symptoms, and diagnosis and thus improve outcomes and success of youth within the justice system.

This unique event, sponsored by the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation, provided this valuable training at no cost to those in attendance as a part of the Juvenile Justice System Enhancement -Nebraska (JJSEN) initiative. All twelve judicial districts were represented by providers who traveled from as far as Scottsbluff.

Following the training, clinicians can begin implementing the model right away in their practice, both in individual therapy and group therapy sessions. Additionally, clinicians in attendance will receive one year of post-training consultation from the CRTJJ. This will consist of quarterly consultation meetings grouped by region to provide supervision and support as clinicians begin using and gaining proficiency in delivering this model.

Photos:

Probation Administrator Gene Cotter, Deputy Administrator of the Juvenile Probation Services Division Kari Rumbaugh, and training facilitator Dr. Keith Cruise, kick off the training event with the participants.

Dr. Keith Cruise facilitates TARGET training with participants.