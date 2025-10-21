Judicial Branch Education (JBE) hosted the first-ever educational event for frontline court professionals. Nearly 50 Assistant Clerks and Division Managers attended the event which took place over the course of two days at the College Park Campus in Grand Island. Session topics included Legal Assistance versus Legal Advice, JUSTICE E-filing, JUSTICE Tidbits, Ethics for Court Professionals, and Resiliency. Speakers included the JBE Court Team Trainers: Greg Sunderman, Jezharela Sierra, and Deb Hand, as well as Casey Tribolet and Amy Prenda from Court Services Division. Intentional networking breaks and round table discussions provided a valuable opportunity for fellowship, applied learning, and the development of professional relationships. Thank you to everyone that contributed to making the Assistant Clerks and Court Professionals Educational Conference a success!

