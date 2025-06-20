The Crown Jewel of Bend, Oregon, Available at Auction via Concierge Auctions

The crown jewel of Central Oregon offers unparalleled privacy and sweeping Cascade Mountain views 6,300 square feet main residence designed by Mussa Architects Intentional site planning, cutting-edge technology, and the best in home automation Bordered by Bureau of Land Management land on two sides Mountain retreat providing the ultimate place to unwind and relax, only 10 minutes from the city

Extraordinary Architectural Compound Set on 80 Acres Will Sell at Auction in Cooperation with Jen Bowen of Coldwell Banker Bain

This is one of the most extraordinary properties in the Pacific Northwest. You won’t find another like it. Ever.” — Jen Bowen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated on 80 completely private acres in the beautiful mountain town of Bend, Oregon. A sanctuary where natural beauty abounds and every structure is expertly crafted using the finest materials and latest cutting-edge technology. This exclusive compound paradise, set against a backdrop of stunning, panoramic Cascade Mountain views of 7 mountain peaks, is headed to auction via Concierge Auctions. 62265 Dodds Road, listed for US$9.99 million, will be offered in cooperation with listing agent Jen Bowen of Coldwell Banker. Starting bids are expected to range between $US3.75 million and $US5.75 million. Bidding is set to open on 11 July via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating on 24 July.

“This is one of the most extraordinary properties in the Pacific Northwest. You won’t find another like it. Ever.” said listing agent Jen Bowen. “The placement of each structure is flawless. Sophisticated, yet feels graceful and uncomplicated; it leaves an impression.”

Bend, Oregon, is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. A recreation mecca, with direct access to hiking & biking trails, crystal clear alpine lakes, multiple rivers & ski mountains, rock climbing, fresh mountain air that smells of fragrant sage and Ponderosa pine, and temperate climate.

Amenities at this property are second-to-none. The star is a 6,321 square-foot main residence with five ensuite bedrooms and six bathrooms. The gated estate also has detached caretaker's quarters, guest pods across the property, a dedicated poolhouse with his and hers lavatories, showers, and changing rooms, and an entertaining pavilion outfitted with a commercial kitchen, pizza oven, fire pit, and built-in bar seating. Bordered by Bureau of Land Management land on two sides and no traffic noise or neighbors in sight, this gorgeous retreat provides the ultimate place to unwind and relax, while still only 10 minutes from world-class amenities.

For the automotive enthusiast, a 10,000 square-foot climate-controlled shop with room for 20+ vehicles, boats, RV, or airplane accommodations plus additional climate-controlled storage rooms. For the sports lover, the property features a 2100 square-foot rec center overlooking lush pastures and tranquil ponds, a full-sized sand volleyball court with Florence sand, and a private shooting range with locker storage. Gardeners can enjoy a serene lavender field beside a winding canal, along with a state-of-the-art, fully automated greenhouse for year-round cultivation. Fenced pastures provide opportunities to raise livestock or pursue farm cultivation.

Designed by Mussa & Associates from Sedona, Arizona, and built to the highest specifications by local craftsmen. An abundance of windows creates a calm connection to the outdoors. Floor-to-ceiling Western Windows and plant wells bring the outdoors in. Stunning mountain and pastoral views encompass the exceptional topography, offset by ancient bedrock formations, while an organic landscape design maintains cohesion with the site’s natural beauty.

For the discerning buyer, the master suite features touchless New Zealand pocket doors, and every room is outfitted with smart lighting. Radiant floor heating stretches throughout the main residence,e and a powerful 40 kW Tesla solar system with battery backup ensures you’re never without. Every structure has a metal roof and fireproof siding.

“We’re pleased to be bringing this sensational property to auction with Jen Bowen,” said Carolyn Wright, VP of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “This masterpiece was designed with entertaining and comfort in mind. Every amenity is offered and the setting is unmatched in both beauty and location. The property offers the ultimate- adventure, amenities, and privacy without sacrificing location.”

Located in the heart of Central Oregon, Bend represents the pinnacle of outdoor living with unparalleled outdoor recreation and access to expansive wilderness. The city boasts 65 miles of urban hiking & biking trails, championship golf courses, luxury resorts, and a vibrant arts and culture scene. Bordered by the Deschutes National Forest, Bend residents can easily enjoy its crystal clear alpine lakes, rivers and streams, and vast trail network of over 370 mountain biking, hiking, and OHV trails. The Deschutes River runs through the heart of Bend, and Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort offers six months of world-class skiing and snowboarding. Bend also caters to the culinary aficionado, with farm-to-table Pacific Northwest cuisine, local purveyors, numerous fine dining restaurants, and award-winning establishments.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photography and video credit XXX.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.