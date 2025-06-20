N.C. Department of Labor Launches “Beat the Heat” Campaign to Promote Summer Safety

The summer heat is here. Labor Commissioner Luke Farley and the N.C. Department of Labor (NCDOL) are reminding employers and workers alike to take simple, effective steps to prevent heat-related illnesses on the job.

“Heat illness is preventable,” said Commissioner Farley. “Whether you’re in the field, on a construction site, or working outdoors in any capacity, the keys to staying safe are simple: rest, water, and shade. Safety is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can make sure everyone goes home safe and healthy at the end of the day.”

The Department’s “Beat the Heat” campaign is a renewed push to prevent heat illness – offering practical tools and best practices designed to help both employers and employees end heat stress and heat-related injuries. These include:

A heat safety calculator

A real-time heat index app

Hazard alerts and training videos

Agriculture-specific safety resources, including podcasts and sample safety programs

These resources are available on NCDOL’s Heat Injury and Illness Prevention page, accessible directly at: Heat Injury and Illness Prevention | NC DOL

Workers and employers are encouraged to carry a free wallet-sized card provided by NCDOL that includes a QR code for quick mobile access to heat safety resources.

Commissioner Farley added, “This isn’t about new regulations. It’s about common-sense steps and working together to protect the people who provide for their families and power our economy.”

For more information or to request materials, visit www.labor.nc.gov.