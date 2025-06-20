Rifle/pistol range at Busch Shooting Range closing on June 25 for one day to perform maintenance

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will close its rifle/pistol range on Wednesday, June 25, for one day to perform required maintenance.

The rest of Busch Range’s facilities will remain open and accessible to the public, including the trap and skeet fields, shotgun patterning boards, and archery range.

The rifle/pistol range will reopen on Thursday, June 26.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

The Busch Shooting Range offers year-round facilities including rifle and pistol lanes up to 100 yards, trap and skeet fields, a static archery range, and shotgun patterning boards. Regular use fees are $5 per hour and include paper targets and safety gear if needed. The Outdoor Education Center also offers regular classes in shooting sports, hunting, and outdoor skills.