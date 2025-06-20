MDC community forester encourages Missourians to get outside this summer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging Missourians of all ages to reconnect with nature this summer by exploring the state’s incredible outdoor spaces. Whether you’re hiking forest trails, fishing in quiet lakes, paddling scenic rivers, or just enjoying a walk in your local conservation area, getting outside can refresh your body and mind.

“Summer is the perfect time to explore Missouri’s diverse landscapes,” said MDC Community Forester Jennifer Behnken. “Spending time outdoors not only improves physical health and mental well-being, but also deepens our appreciation for the natural resources that make Missouri special.”

MDC manages nearly 1,000 conservation areas across the state, offering countless opportunities to enjoy nature close to home.

Why Get Outside?

Time in nature has been shown to reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance concentration. It’s also a great way to create memories with family and friends while learning about local wildlife and ecosystems.

Easy Ways to Get Started

Visit https://mdc.mo.gov to find a conservation area near you.

Join a free MDC program such as birdwatching, canoeing, or nature photography.

Take the kids on a nature scavenger hunt or learn to fish through MDC’s Discover Nature — Fishing program.

Download the free MO Outdoors mobile app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

Pack a picnic and explore one of Missouri’s conservation areas or nature centers.

“Getting outside can be as simple as walking out the front door and getting some fresh air,” said Behnken. “Listen to the birds, the wind in the trees, or see if you can spot a deer or a squirrel. Go to the local park and sit on a bench. Take your fishing pole to your favorite lake. Use your favorite phone app to identify a plant or a birdsong, or put your phone down and simply become aware of what’s around you in the natural world.”

Stay Safe and Respect Nature

Behnken said as you enjoy the outdoors this summer, remember to stay hydrated, use sun protection, and check for ticks after spending time in grassy or wooded areas.

MDC also encourages visitors to follow Leave No Trace principles and respect wildlife by observing from a distance.

“Nature is one of Missouri’s greatest treasures,” Behnken added. “This summer, we invite everyone to unplug, step outside, and discover what makes the Show-Me State so wild and wonderful.”

Find your guide to reconnecting with nature online at https://mdc.mo.gov/never-lose-touch.

Discover free nature-themed family friendly programs near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/events?event=&location=All&county=All®ion=706.