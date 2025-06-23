CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Palatine, IL, and surrounding areas.

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has expanded its services in Palatine, IL . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. John Murray , who recently relocated from Ames to Palatine, IL, now serves as a key support in the area, making Palatine his main service location and extending compassionate care to many of its surrounding communities. Dr. Cassandra Lewis and Dr. Ann Gonnering also continue to serve pet families in the region, working alongside Dr. Murray to expand CodaPet’s reach and availability.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Palatine become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."As a veterinarian, my passion for animals and compassion for both pets and their families led me to pursue a career in veterinary medicine since I was little," says Dr. John Murray. Dr. Murray’s journey in veterinary medicine began long before he ever wore a white coat. Growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, his love for animals started early, especially after getting his first horse, which sparked a lifelong connection to animal care. After high school, he moved to the Midwest to pursue his passion more seriously, earning his undergraduate degree from Kansas State University in 2020 and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri in 2024.Throughout his training and clinical experience, Dr. Murray discovered how powerful and healing a peaceful goodbye can be for both pets and the families who love them. That understanding led him to focus on in-home euthanasia, a service that allows pets to spend their final moments in a place they feel safe, surrounded by those who care for them most.“Helping pets pass peacefully at home is one of the most meaningful ways I can support both animals and their people,” Dr. Murray shares. “It’s a deeply emotional moment, and I want families to feel comforted and cared for every step of the way.”When he’s not working, Dr. Murray enjoys time outdoors with his two companions, Heidi, his loyal four-year-old Blue Heeler, and Chance, his Thoroughbred gelding, who’s his favorite trail riding partner on quiet evenings and weekends.With a calm, compassionate presence and a deep respect for the human-animal bond, Dr. Murray is honored to walk alongside families during one of life’s most difficult decisions, offering comfort, dignity, and peace.Dr. Murray serves Palatine, Barrington, Glenview, Bloomingdale, Highland Park, Glenview, North Chicago, and surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.2. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.3. Enhanced Emotional Support: In-home euthanasia provides an opportunity for pet owners to say goodbye to their beloved companions in a private and intimate setting. Being able to surround themselves with familiar surroundings and loved ones can offer emotional support during this difficult time. Additionally, having control over the environment allows owners to create a peaceful atmosphere that promotes healing and closure.4. Personalized Care: In-home euthanasia allows for personalized care tailored to the specific needs of each pet and their family. Veterinarians who provide this service often take the time to understand the unique circumstances surrounding the decision, offering guidance, empathy, and compassion throughout the process. This personalized approach ensures that both the pet's physical comfort and emotional well-being are prioritized.5. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.6. Minimized Travel Discomfort: For pets who are experiencing pain or discomfort, traveling to a veterinary clinic can exacerbate their condition. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, reducing any potential discomfort or stress associated with traveling. This is particularly beneficial for pets with mobility issues or those in advanced stages of illness.7. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.8. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Palatine. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $150 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

