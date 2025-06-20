CHRISTINA LAMBERT EARNS SEIU FLORIDA ENDORSEMENT FOR WEST PALM BEACH MAYOR

Christina Lambert for Mayor Logo City Commissioner Christina Lambert SEIU Florida

I’m honored to have SEIU Florida’s confidence and will keep working to make sure West Palm Beach delivers reliable services and real results for the people who live and work here.” — City Commissioner Christina Lambert

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina Lambert ’s campaign for Mayor of West Palm Beach gained major momentum with the formal endorsement of SEIU Florida , the state council of North America’s largest and fastest growing union.SEIU Florida’s 60,000 active and retired members include thousands of workers and retirees who live or work in West Palm Beach, from city sanitation crews and 911 dispatchers to adjunct professors and frontline caregivers at local hospitals such as St. Mary’s Medical Center.“West Palm Beach works because of the people who keep our streets safe, our neighborhoods clean, and our families healthy,” said City Commissioner Christina Lambert . “I’m honored to have SEIU Florida’s confidence and will keep working to make sure West Palm Beach delivers reliable services and real results for the people who live and work here.”“Christina Lambert has proven she values the voices of frontline workers,” said Alphonso Mayfield, President of SEIU’s Florida Public Services Union. “From city employees who maintain vital services to the nurses caring for loved ones at local health care facilities, our members continue to see in Christina a leader who will fight for us. SEIU’s Palm Beach County members and retirees are ready to mobilize and elect a mayor who puts working families first.”SEIU Florida’s endorsement underscores Lambert’s commitment to providing quality public services, affordable housing, and economic opportunities for all residents. It adds to a growing coalition behind her candidacy that already includes the West Palm Beach Firefighters, Fraternal Order of Police, Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches PAC, Black Democratic Caucus of Palm Beach County, and current Mayor Keith James.For more information, visit www.ChristinaforMayor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.