Poplin Declares War on Laundry with FREE Laundry Service This July

This July 4th, 10,000 Americans will be freed from the tyranny of dirty clothes thanks to Poplin’s #LaundryLiberation campaign

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Independence Day, Poplin , the app that makes laundry as easy as ordering an Uber, is giving Americans something worth celebrating by offering 10,000 Americans freedom from one of the most dreaded household chores: laundry. As part of its #LaundryLiberation campaign, Poplin is offering 10,000 free laundry orders to help citizens across the country break free from the tyranny of sorting, scrubbing, folding, and fluffing.From now through July 31, new users can visit Poplin.co/Laundry-Liberation to claim a $33 credit, enough to cover up to three full hampers of laundry picked up, cleaned, folded, and returned right to their doorstep.*“For most Americans, laundry is a constant, creeping time thief,” said Poplin CEO Mort Fertel. “At Poplin, we created this freedom tech because we believe no one should be ruled by a laundry basket. This Independence Day, we’re proud to help 10,000 households take back their time and declare freedom from the never-ending cycle of wash, dry, fold, repeat.”The Tyranny of Laundry, by the Numbers:Americans spend billions of hours per year doing laundry. It’s a chore the country collectively cringes at, but research shows that letting chores pile up and clutter collect can spike stress, zap focus, and stir serious fatigue.- 17 billion hours: That’s how much time Americans lose every year to laundry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ American Time Use Survey, Americans spend an average of 11 minutes per day on laundry-related tasks. That amounts to over 17 billion hours a year when scaled across the U.S. population. It’s one of the most time-consuming household chores, and one that many admit to routinely putting off.- 80% of Americans admit to putting it off as long as possible. A YouGov poll found that the vast majority of Americans procrastinate on chores they dislike, with laundry topping the list.- Mountains of laundry = modern tyranny: The American Psychological Association confirms that a buildup of chores and visual clutter can trigger feelings of overwhelm, anxiety, and low productivity. It can also have negative impacts on relationships and financial wellbeing. Neuroscience News reports that messy environments can lead to cognitive overload, making it harder for the brain to focus, process, and stay calm.How to Join the Revolution:- Sign up on Poplin.co/Laundry-Liberation from now to July 31st- Receive a $33 credit toward desired laundry pickup and delivery- That’s up to 3 hampers cleaned, folded, and returned - for free- Celebrate your freedom by doing literally anything else*Offer valid for new Poplin users only. $33 credit redeemable toward standard laundry services through July 31, 2025, or until 10,000 redemptions are claimed, whichever comes first. Credit has no cash value and is non-transferable. Service availability may vary by location. Visit Poplin.co/laundry-liberation for full details.About PoplinPoplin is the nation’s first and only nationwide laundry service app. With a simple tap, users can schedule free pickup and drop-off for their laundry, which is expertly washed, dried, folded, and bagged by vetted Poplin Laundry Pros working from home. By combining convenience and technology, Poplin has turned America’s most dreaded chore into a frictionless experience while creating over 150,000 flexible jobs across 8,000+ ZIP codes. Each year, Poplin processes more than 5 million stacks of laundry. Standard service is priced at $1 per pound; express service is $2 per pound. Top Laundry Pros earn over $5,000 per month.To learn more about Poplin, please visit our brand website at www.poplin.co or the brand's social channels via Instagram, TikTok, or LinkedIn.

