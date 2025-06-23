DonutNV Franchisee Combines Entrepreneurial Spirit and Community Focus in North Alabama

Josh Garrett, Franchise Owner, DonutNV of North Alabama

The support from the DonutNV family has been incredible, and I look forward to chasing every opportunity to bring smiles and joy through our mobile treats.” — Josh Garrett

ATHENS, AL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV is proud to welcome a new franchisee to the family. Josh and Cindy Garrett are passionate entrepreneurs embarking on an exciting journey to bring delicious treats and community connection to Athens and Madison. With a diverse background including owning a rapidly growing construction company featured in Inc. Magazine, Josh and Cindy are driven by a desire to pursue new opportunities, create financial freedom, and serve their local community.Excited by the supportive, family-like atmosphere of the DonutNV brand, Josh shares that “the support from the DonutNV family has been incredible, and I look forward to chasing every opportunity to bring smiles and joy through our mobile treats.” With expansion plans to add more trailers and territories over the next few years, they are dedicated to making a positive impact throughout their local community and becoming a beloved fixture at local events.After completing an online training curriculum followed by 5 days of hands-on training at DonutNV HQ in Orlando, Florida, franchisees then launch their mobile donut business with ongoing support and guidance from the corporate team. “I initially had hesitations about the trailer,” says Josh. “It is nowhere near as complicated as I thought it would be,” he says after completing training with the DonutNV team.Having found the operations of the trailers more straightforward than expected, the Garrett’s are confidently stepping into the food truck industry, eager to chase opportunities wherever they arise. “We can’t wait to be something everyone looks forward to at every town event,” they add.With a rotating menu of mini donut flavors paired with fresh squeezed lemonade and seasonal coffee and beverages, DonutNV has delicious treats for everyone that are sure to please. Josh says his favorite pairing is the Oreo donuts with a fresh-squeezed cherry lemonade.Join us in welcoming these inspiring entrepreneurs to the DonutNV family as they start their journey of business growth in North Alabama. To learn more or for event updates, visit DonutNV of North Alabama on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.DonutNV.com to book their truck for your next party, fundraiser or special event.About DonutNV:DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.