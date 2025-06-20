BNESIM and Antalyaspor seal four-year 'Antalya Cell' eSIM partnership for fans, tourists & local hospitality

AntalyaCell Powered By BNESIM AntalyaCell eSIM Powered By BNESIM AntalyaSpor BNESIM Signing Contract

ANTALYA, TURKEY, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNESIM, the global leader in telecommunications and eSIM technology, has signed a four-year strategic agreement with Turkish Süper Lig club Antalyaspor to launch Antalya Cell, the club’s official eSIM app powered by BNESIM. The service will give fans, travelers and tourism partners seamless global mobile connectivity in more than 200 destinations worldwide.

The signing ceremony at the Atilla Vehbi Konuk Facilities brought together Sinan Boztepe (President, Antalyaspor) and Kemal Can Tuncer (Director at Skysim, BNESIM’s exclusive partner in Türkiye), underscoring the project’s strong local foundation.

Combining BNESIM’s award-winning platform with Antalyaspor’s passionate community, Antalya Cell delivers an intuitive, club-branded international mobile solution that empowers users to stay connected while supporting their favourite team. The project also extends beyond football: Antalyaspor will work with the city’s travel agencies and hotels so visitors can activate low-cost data plans at check-in, ensuring friction-free connectivity throughout their stay on the Turkish Riviera. Whether following a match abroad or simply exploring the globe, users can now enjoy affordable data plans, zero roaming fees and instant activation—directly from the app.

“We’re proud to join forces with Antalyaspor to deliver a service that connects fans far beyond the stadium,” said Luca Mattei, CEO of BNESIM. “Antalya Cell reflects the growing intersection of sport and technology, and the power of seamless connectivity to bring people closer together.”

Sinan Boztepe, President of Antalyaspor, added: “This four-year partnership secures a new, reliable revenue stream for our club while offering real value to our supporters and the millions of visitors who arrive in Antalya every year. Launching Antalya Cell with tourism-sector partners will showcase our city and our badge wherever people travel.”

Kemal Can Tuncer, Director at Skysim (BNESIM Exclusive Partner in Türkiye), said: “BNESIM’s border-breaking technology already serves millions around the world. By uniting that technology with Antalyaspor’s spirit of passion and determination, we’re creating a solution that will amplify the fan experience and add tangible value to Antalya’s tourism ecosystem.”

Advancing BNESIM’s 2025 Mission

BNESIM’s mission for 2025 is to make the travel eSIM concept universally known. Strategic alliances in finance, travel, security and sport—delivered through BNESIM’s flexible white-label and co-branded apps—are the cornerstone of this vision, enabling partners to extend cutting-edge connectivity to ever-broader audiences.

Availability

The Antalya Cell eSIM App will launch soon on iOS and Android. Users will be able to browse and activate local or regional data plans, top-up at any time and monitor usage through a simple, secure interface—all under the trusted Antalyaspor brand.

About BNESIM

BNESIM is a telecommunications innovator providing global eSIM connectivity, voice and data solutions for travellers, enterprises and partners. With coverage in 200+ countries and a scalable platform for white-label integrations, BNESIM helps brands expand their digital footprint while keeping users connected worldwide.

About Antalyaspor

Founded in 1966, Antalyaspor is a prominent football club based in Antalya, Türkiye, competing in the Turkish Süper Lig. The club is renowned for its passionate fanbase, competitive spirit and commitment to innovation both on and off the pitch.

Media enquiries

press@bnesim.com

www.bnesim.com

