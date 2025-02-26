BNESIM Partners with Travel Advantage to Enhance Global Travel Experiences

BNESIM, the global leader in Travel eSIM and global connectivity, announces a collaboration with Travel Advantage to deliver unparalleled travel experiences.

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership combines cutting-edge connectivity with exclusive access to premium travel deals, including hotels, restaurants, and more.

Exclusive Benefits for BNESIM Users

Through this collaboration, BNESIM users can unlock the following benefits with Travel Advantage’s renowned guest pass:

• Full access to the Travel Advantage™ booking platform

• One hotel booking for up to two nights

Why Travel Advantage?

With Travel Advantage, travelers gain access to:

• Over 2,000,000 hotels worldwide.

• Significant member savings on top-brand hotels.

• Exclusive discounts on luxurious stays and dream vacations.

• Travel Credits on every booking.

• 24/7 multilingual support.

• Explore Travel Advantage with a Guest Pass

Customers interested in experiencing Travel Advantage can claim a guest pass. By registering and activating this pass, they gain access to the travel club where they can book up to two nights at significantly discounted rates.

BNESIM’s Global Partnership Network

BNESIM invites entities from the travel industry, including hotels, travel agencies, car rentals, travel insurance, experience providers, and airlines, to join its global partnership network. This initiative aims to enhance customer experiences and extend the reach, visibility, and revenue of our partners through a global traveler audience.

Interested businesses are encouraged to learn more about this exciting opportunity by contacting us via email at marketing@bnesim.com or through the BNESIM eSIM application.

About Travel Advantage

Travel Advantage operates the world’s most exclusive private membership travel platform, offering exceptional value by eliminating intermediaries in the tourism industry and providing substantial discounts beyond those available on other well-known platforms.

About BNESIM

BNESIM is a global innovator in connectivity solutions, offering advanced eSIM technology to keep travelers connected seamlessly. With features like BNE Coins and exclusive partnerships, BNESIM continues revolutionizing the travel experience.

