BNESIM Powers Kaspersky's Entry into Mobile Connectivity with Kaspersky eSIM Store App

Global travel made simple with Kaspersky eSIM Store Kaspersky eSIM Store

BNESIM, a global leader in telecommunications and eSIM technology, has partnered with cybersecurity giant Kaspersky to launch an innovative eSIM application

KOWLOON, HONG KONG, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, BNESIM, a global leader in telecommunications and eSIM technology, has partnered with cybersecurity giant Kaspersky to launch an innovative eSIM application: Kaspersky eSIM Store. This striking collaboration marks Kaspersky’s debut into the mobile connectivity arena, utilizing BNESIM’s solution to provide customers worldwide with an access to eSIM for travelers.

Kaspersky eSIM Store, based on BNESIM’s advanced eSIM platform access to 2,000 affordable eSIM data plans from local telecom operators in 150+ countries and regions. It features a simple app interface and easy eSIM data management, catering to the needs of international travelers, remote workers, and anyone in need of easy and reliable internet access on the go.

Luca Mattei, CEO at BNESIM, remarked, "This partnership with Kaspersky is a testament to the trust and reliability we have established in the global market. By choosing our platform for their entry into eSIM technology, Kaspersky has reinforced the versatility of our solutions and the strength of our brand."

Kaspersky eSIM Store is now available for users on iOS and Android in App Store, Google Play and RuStore. eSIMs can be purchased directly through the app or at www.kasperskyesimstore.com.

For further information about Kaspersky eSIM Store or to request interviews with executives from BNESIM, please contact press@bnesim.com.

About Kaspersky: Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Kaspersky helps millions of individuals and over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com

About BNESIM: BNESIM is an innovator in international telecommunications, providing cutting-edge eSIM technology and connectivity solutions to global travelers. Known for its robust network and flexible service offerings, BNESIM continues to lead in creating and implementing practical solutions for today’s mobile users.

