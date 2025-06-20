Commissioner Luke Farley Increases Pay for Experienced Workplace Safety Inspectors

On Wednesday, North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley announced an additional investment in the state’s frontline safety workforce: a 3% pay increase for all eligible Compliance Safety and Health Officers (CSHOs) who have served the Department for three years or more.

The increase, effective June 1, 2025, will appear in this month’s payroll and applies to qualifying inspectors within the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division. CSHOs are the backbone of the state’s workplace safety efforts, conducting inspections, investigating complaints, and ensuring compliance with state and federal laws to protect workers across North Carolina.

“This raise is about recognizing the experienced professionals who have chosen to build their careers here at the Department of Labor,” said Commissioner Farley. “Retaining skilled inspectors means safer job sites, stronger communities, and a more prosperous North Carolina.”

The action builds on a broader workforce investment strategy unveiled earlier this month, when Commissioner Farley raised the starting salary for fully qualified compliance safety officers to $61,000 per year. Both efforts are part of Commissioner Farley’s three-point plan to improve workplace safety statewide:

Fill open inspector positions to strengthen enforcement capacity. Cut wait times for voluntary safety consultations. Expand recognition programs that promote and inspire safety excellence.

This latest move, Commissioner Farley said, ensures that North Carolina doesn’t just recruit top talent – it keeps it. “We want our best inspectors to know they’re valued. They aren’t just filling roles – they’re saving lives,” he said.

Funding for the raise comes from a strategic reallocation of existing departmental resources, with no additional cost to taxpayers.

To learn more about workplace safety and the work of the NCDOL, visit www.labor.nc.gov.