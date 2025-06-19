Members agree on way forward for SPS transparency working group, launch mentoring system

New working group on transparency

In adopting the Report of the Sixth Review of the SPS Agreement at its last meeting in March, members endorsed a recommendation to establish a Transparency Working Group for a two-year period. The Committee followed up by agreeing to initiate working group discussions in November to focus on how to improve SPS notifications, track how comments are taken into account, and examine possible enhancements to the ePing SPS&TBT Platform. The working group will also consider revisions of key SPS transparency documents.

The Chair of the Committee, Ms Maria Cosme (France), noted that New Zealand and Chile volunteered to be stewards of the working group, which will be guided by the agreed operational guidelines. The Transparency Working Group will hold its first meeting back-to-back with the November Committee meeting.

Launch of mentoring system

In line with another recommendation in the Sixth Review, the Committee launched a new SPS mentoring system to assist developing and LDC members with transparency and timely engagement on SPS matters. The system will start with a pilot phase between June 2025 and June 2026 in which informal, ad hoc supportive relationships will be established between individual mentors and mentees for knowledge-sharing, peer learning and engagement on SPS-related issues.

With the Committee's agreement, the WTO Secretariat has set up a dedicated mentoring webpage, which includes an online form for interested government officials seeking mentoring during the pilot phase. After this, the Secretariat will select a limited number of requests for the pilot and will launch a call for mentors who could support the selected mentees to achieve their objectives.

Thematic session

On 17 June, the Committee held a thematic session on addressing relevant risks associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through SPS measures in international trade. The recordings of the session are available on the dedicated webpage. The session was based on a proposal submitted by the European Union.

The event focused on steps being taken by members to address relevant risks related to AMR in the context of the SPS Agreement and international trade. It also explored the relationship between AMR and the SPS Agreement, and provided members, international organizations, academia and other stakeholders with an opportunity to share experiences and best practices in addressing relevant AMR-related risks while facilitating safe trade.

Specific trade concerns

Members raised 56 specific trade concerns (STCs) — four for the first time — at the meeting. The new STCs raised by members related to uncertainty regarding coffee beans imports into China; Thailand's regulation to mitigate aflatoxins in peanut kernels; a ban on imports of aquaculture shrimp in Thailand; and Viet Nam's procedure for the listing of exporting establishments.

A list of the STCs discussed is available here.

As of early 2025, close to 60% of all STCs raised in the SPS Committee had been reported as resolved or partially resolved.

STDF annual report and updates

The Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF) shared updates on its work, including the launch of its 2024 Annual Report, which highlights project results, lessons learned and reflections on its 20th anniversary. The report also covers monitoring, evaluation, learning and Trust Fund financing, aligning with the STDF 2025–2030 Strategy.

Next meeting

The next regular meeting of the Committee is scheduled for 5-7 November 2025.

