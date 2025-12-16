Submit Release
General Council elects Chair, Vice Chairs for 14th Ministerial Conference

WTO members also elected three officials to serve as Vice Chairs for MC14.  The officials are:

  • H.E. Minister Kamina Johnson Smith (Jamaica);
  • H.E. Minister Todd McClay (New Zealand); and
  • H.E. Minister Francisco Tiu-Laurel (Philippines)

Minister Atangana thanked WTO members for their support and said Cameroon would spare no effort in ensuring the logistical arrangements for the meeting and in supporting the substantive negotiations in order to ensure that MC14 is a full success.

"We can say quite clearly that we are ready," Minister Atangana said.

Further information on MC14 is available here.

