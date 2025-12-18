Submit Release
Chinese Taipei initiates dispute regarding Canadian measures on steel, derivative goods

Chinese Taipei contends the Canadian measures are inconsistent with various provisions of the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Agreement on Import Licensing Procedures. 

Further information is available in document  WT/DS643/1.

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

