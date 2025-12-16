Chinese Taipei contributes USD 100,000 to WTO capacity-building activities

The activities carried out by the WTO Secretariat are intended to help government officials master the complexities of WTO agreements, respect their WTO commitments and promote their domestic interests. The objective of the Global Trust Fund, which has delivered approximately 2,800 workshops since 2001, is to support developing economies and LDCs in leveraging trade to drive economic development.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: "Chinese Taipei's consistent support for our technical assistance programmes makes a real difference for developing and least-developed members working to build their trade expertise and benefit more fully from the multilateral trading system. This latest contribution will help further bridge knowledge and capacity gaps."

Permanent Representative Dr Jau-Yuan Hwang said: "As a responsible and supportive member of the WTO and the broader multilateral trade system, the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu firmly believe in the importance of inclusive trade and support, especially regarding developing economies and least-developed countries (LDCs). We are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind. We have the capability to help, and we are already making a difference."

Since beginning its contributions in 2002, Chinese Taipei has provided approximately CHF 2.3 million to the Global Trust Fund to support the effective participation of all WTO members in trade.