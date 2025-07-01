GreenSight Expands TurfCloud with GroundWorx Integration and Distribution Partnership

Launch Day for GroundWorx - GreenSight Partnership Holistic Approach to Agronomy Management Partnership Driving Innovation

GreenSight launches the GroundWorx GX-1 Series Sensors on TurfCloud

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenSight is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with GroundWorx , a leader in proactive soil management and water conservation technology. Through this expanded collaboration, GreenSight is now both an official distributor and integrator of GroundWorx solutions, further empowering turf and property managers with a comprehensive, data-driven view of their operations, all from a single, unified dashboard in TurfCloud GroundWorx helps the world’s best turf managers and agriculturalists grow smarter by connecting them directly to the turf, trees, and crops under their care. Its core mission — to save water, save soil, and save costs — aligns seamlessly with TurfCloud’s goal of delivering smarter, more sustainable turf management tools.With this integration, TurfCloud users can now visualize and access insights from their GroundWorx sensors within the TurfCloud dashboard, enabling:1. Smarter irrigation and water conservation2. Real-time soil condition monitoring3. Reduced chemical and fertilizer usage4. Increased operational efficiency and cost savings“We’re excited to welcome GroundWorx into the TurfCloud ecosystem,” said Stephen Ohlson, VP of Turf and Agriculture at GreenSight. “This integration gives our users deeper insight into their soil and water management practices, and strengthens our shared mission of empowering proactive, sustainable turf care.”GroundWorx’s Founder and CEO, Brad David, added: “At GroundWorx, our mission is to empower turf managers and growers with the smartest, most connected in-ground intelligence available. Partnering with TurfCloud and GreenSight enables us to seamlessly integrate our advanced soil sensors and Micro-weather Stations with drone aerial data and operational data, providing customers with a unified, real-time view of turf health and irrigation efficiency like never before. This collaboration marks a major step toward transforming how data-driven decisions are made across golf, sports, and commercial landscapes.”TurfCloud is GreenSight’s all-in-one green industry management platform, built for golf course superintendents, sports field managers, and property care professionals. It combines drone imagery, robotic mower control, soil sensors, application planning, and crew management tools into one powerful system.For more information about TurfCloud and the GroundWorx integration, visit https://www.greensight.turfcloud.com or contact support@greensightag.com - to purchase GroundWorx soil solutions, visit https://store.turfcloud.com

