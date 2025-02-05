GroundWorx to Launch the Sports Capsule - An Autonomous Wireless Soil Sensor for Golf & Sports Fields

Sports Capsule for Golf Courses Greens GroundWorx Autonomous Wireless Soil Sensors for Golf GroundWorx Autonomous Wireless Soil Sensors for Golf Courses

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GroundWorx proudly unveils the newest autonomous wireless sensor powered by the GX-1 Platformin partnership with PURE Insight ™. The GroundWorx Sports Capsule is an autonomous wireless soil sensor that assists with water management and conservation. A very advanced piece of technology developed to safeguard Earth’s most precious resource. The GroundWorx Sports Capsule is set to be released in late Summer 2025.The GroundWorx Sports Capsule becomes the third GX-1 Series sensor to be released since 2022 and brings unparalleled innovation to the golf, sports fields, commercial landscaping, and environmental management sectors. Designed by GroundWorx engineers in partnership with PURE Insight to optimize water use and manufactured by the Morey Corporation, it provides precise, real-time insights into soil moisture, temperature, and other critical data points. By doing so, the Sports Capsule, like the prior GX-1 Series sensors, empowers golf course superintendents, sports turf managers, gardeners, and environmentalists to make informed decisions that conserve water while enhancing productivity.Key Features of the GroundWorx Sports Capsule:• Autonomous Operation: Fully self-sufficient, the Sports Capsule requires minimal human intervention, making it ideal for large-scale deployment.• Sub terranean Wireless Connectivity: Seamlessly integrates with IoT platforms, smart controllers, and smart devices for effortless data monitoring and management.• Real-Time Data Insights: Offers accurate soil analysis to ensure optimal irrigation schedules, reducing water wastage.• Eco-Friendly Design: Built with sustainability in mind, the GroundWorx Sports Capsule supports the global mission to combat water scarcity.“Water conservation is not just a goal; it’s a necessity,” said Diego Borrego, President & CTO of GroundWorx. “The Sports Capsule is next-level for industries and individuals alike, enabling them to reduce water usage without compromising results. This is more than technology—it is a commitment to our planet’s future.”“I brought together a team that is now our PURE Insight company to advance our industry through precision data collection with great advances in sensor technology, simplifying thorough analysis, and offering guidance on solutions, products, and practices specific to operations around the world, regardless of budget and purpose,” said Carmen Magro, PhD CGCS (President & CEO of PURE Insight™).“We effectively are an extension of operations globally. Capturing data precisely is of utmost importance, and we’re proud to support GroundWorx’s efforts, presenting them with advanced sensor technology to offer the industry a supplemental autonomous option in its new Sports Capsule sensor for in-situ soil measurements. We hope this partnership will lead to further advances in our industry and an opportunity to assist customers further.”With water scarcity affecting millions worldwide, the Sports Capsule joins the GX-1A (Soil & Turfgrass) and GX-1F (Soil, Turfgrass & Trees) models as an essential tool in the fight against this critical global challenge. GroundWorx invites stakeholders across industries to embrace this revolutionary autonomous wireless sensor and join the mission to conserve water and protect the planet.About GroundWorxGroundWorxis a leading provider of autonomous wireless soil sensor solutions designed to optimize turf and landscape management through real-time data insights. The company’s technology empowers golf courses, sports fields, and commercial properties to make informed decisions that enhance turf health, reduce water usage, and improve operational efficiency.About PURE InsightPURE Insight™ specializes in providing three crucial components needed for optimizing turfgrass performance. Offering global consultative services, technological advances in sensor technology, and solutions with products and services that are economical and efficient, PURE Insight™ is a leading global organization providing a unique value to the turfgrass industry.

