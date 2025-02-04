PURE Insight™ Partners with GroundWorx® to Advance Next-Generation Autonomous Soil Sensors for Golf Courses

Partnership Driving Innovation PURE Innovation GroundWorx Autonomous Wireless Sensors for Golf

PURE Insight™ Partners with GroundWorx® to Advance Next-Generation Autonomous Soil Sensors

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GroundWorx , a leader in autonomous wireless soil sensor technology, has announced a strategic partnership with PURE Insight ™, an innovative sensor development, and advanced agronomic company, to revolutionize soil monitoring for golf courses, sports fields, and commercial real estate.This collaboration brings together GroundWorx’s expertise in advanced communications of autonomous sensors and data capture with PURE Insight’s cutting-edge sensor technology, aiming to provide industry professionals with more precise, real-time insights into soil moisture, temperature, and salinity.“With sustainability and efficiency being top priorities for turf and landscape management, our partnership with PURE Insight will push the boundaries of autonomous soil monitoring,” said Brad David, CEO of GroundWorx. “By integrating PURE Insight’s next-generation sensor technology, we are delivering a smarter, data-driven approach to optimizing irrigation, improving turf health, and reducing water waste.”PURE Insight’s new sensor is designed to provide unprecedented accuracy in measuring ground moisture and other soil conditions, ensuring that golf courses, sports facilities, and commercial properties can maintain optimal conditions with minimal environmental impact. The partnership will focus on seamlessly integrating these sensors into GroundWorx’s existing GX-1 Series sensor line-up, offering users an intuitive and highly efficient solution for soil monitoring and management.“GroundWorx’s expertise in autonomous wireless sensing aligns perfectly with our mission to develop the most advanced and reliable soil sensors on the market,” said Carmen Magro, PhD, CGCS (President & CEO) at PURE Insight. “Together, we are creating a groundbreaking solution that will set a new industry standard for precision and efficiency.”The partnership comes at a time when water conservation and sustainability are becoming increasingly important in turf and landscape management. By leveraging the latest advancements in sensor technology, GroundWorx, and PURE Insight are committed to providing actionable insights that help facilities optimize their irrigation strategies while reducing costs and environmental impact.About GroundWorxGroundWorxis a leading provider of autonomous wireless soil sensor solutions designed to optimize turf and landscape management through real-time data insights. The company’s technology empowers golf courses, sports fields, and commercial properties to make informed decisions that enhance turf health, reduce water usage, and improve operational efficiency.About PURE InsightPURE Insight™ specializes in providing three crucial components needed for optimizing turfgrass performance. Offering global consultative services, technological advances in sensor technology, and solutions with products and services that are economical and efficient, PURE Insight™ is a leading global organization providing a unique value to the turfgrass industry.

