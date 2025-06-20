UM holds international symposium on biomedical sciences

MACAU, June 20 - The 11th Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences (MSBS), organised by the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) and co-organised by UMTEC Limited, kicked off today (20 June) at UM. The two-day symposium, themed ‘Scientific Impact’, features 35 presentations. It has brought together over 400 experts, researchers, and students in biomedical sciences from around the world to explore innovations and future developments in the field.

In his opening address, Yonghua Song, rector of UM, highlighted UM’s plan to establish a new campus in the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, which will serve as an international education hub focusing on high technology, medical sciences, and related fields. This initiative aims to further promote the integration of industry and academia, thereby providing strong support for the development needs of the healthcare, high technology, as well as creative and design industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Song also expressed hope that the symposium would bring together researchers from Macao and around the world to drive breakthroughs in biomedical sciences and foster cutting-edge research and industry-academia collaboration.

Chuxia Deng, dean of FHS, introduced the symposium programme, which includes 6 keynotes in the plenary session and 29 academic presentations across various thematic sessions. He added that leading experts from home and abroad would discuss cutting-edge research in areas such as tumour immunology and immunotherapy; genome biology; neuroscience; ageing and degenerative diseases; stem cells, gene and cell therapy; microbiology; biomaterials and nanomedicine.

During the plenary session, several world-renowned scientists presented their groundbreaking research in the fields of life sciences and medicine. Tang Ben-Zhong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and dean of the School of Science and Engineering at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, introduced novel bioprobes capable of visualising biological structures and monitor bioprocesses in real time. Vojo Deretic, Distinguished Professor at the University of New Mexico, offered an in-depth analysis of membrane Atg8ylation and its manifestations. Huang He, Distinguished Professor at Zhejiang University, discussed a novel CAR-T cell therapy for haematological malignancies. Feng Xinhua, professor at Zhejiang University, talked about the paradox of TGF-β in cancer. Lu Xin, professor at the University of Oxford, shared her research on upper gastrointestinal cancers, with a focus on the link between infection and cellular plasticity. Burkhard Ludewig, professor at Kantonsspital St. Gallen in Switzerland, discussed how fibroblastic reticular cells control the activity and interaction of immune cells, providing a fresh perspective on immune system research.

In the thematic sessions, experts from around the world give presentations on topics such as RNA targeting and intervention, pathogenesis and early diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases, organ regeneration and in vitro embryo culture, AI-driven mRNA therapies, macrophages and the tumour immune microenvironment, presenting the latest advancements in different areas. In addition, the symposium includes a poster session, where over 140 posters are displayed. The awards committee will select outstanding posters for awards.

Guests attending the opening ceremony included: Chan Chou Weng, deputy director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government; Cheang Kun Wai, member of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund; Xie Xuebin, deputy director of Kiang Wu Hospital; Tam Kwong Hang, vice president of the Macau University of Science and Technology; Chao Chong Hang, secretary-general of the Talents Development Committee; Lei Chi Ieong, head of the Department of Registration of the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau; Hoi Chi Kei, acting head of the Division of Tertiary Educational Cooperation and Exchange of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Chang Siau Wei, representative of the Health Bureau; Michael Ching, director of operations (Macao) of Dr. Stanley Ho Medical Development Foundation; Kenrick Fok, research director of Dr. Stanley Ho Medical Development Foundation; Lam Oi Ching, associate dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Sports at Macao Polytechnic University. The following UM representatives also attended the ceremony: Tou Kei San, member of the University Council; Ge Wei and Xu Jian, vice rectors; Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology; Chen Xin, director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences; Katrine Wong, director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning Enhancement; Paul Pang, dean of students; Katrina Cheong, director of the Communications Office; and Phoebe Cheang, director of the Office of Health, Safety and Environmental Affairs.

The Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences, which was first held in 2014, is in its 11th edition this year. The symposium provides a platform for experts and scholars in biomedical sciences from around the world to engage in academic and research exchanges, enhance research collaboration, and promote innovation and development in the field.