New Postal Label Printer in Terminal Post Office
MACAU, October 20 - Starting from 23 October 2025, the Terminal Post Office will introduce a new postal label printer, and will use the new label with franking impression and publicity slogan. This label is exclusively for mailing correspondences (including small packets and printed matters), and is not for individual sale.
Thank you for your attention.
