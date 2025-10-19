FIBA 3x3 World Tour Macau 2025 successfully concludes

MACAU, October 19 - Sanctioned by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), organized by the Sports Bureau and StarMac Entertainment Production Limited, and co-organized by the Macau-China Basketball Association and Chaiioi Sports Company Limited, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Macau 2025 held its final day of competition today (19 October) at the Wynn Palace South Lawn. Team Lugano from Switzerland were crowned champions of the event.

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour is a top-tier event in the FIBA 3x3 competition system, which has long received extensive attention from global media and the basketball world. This year's World Tour season began in various cities starting in April and landed in Macao in October. The event in Macao also served as preparation for the 3x3 basketball competition of the upcoming 15th National Games of China, helping to promote the Games and further creating an enthusiastic atmosphere for major sporting events. This allowed local residents and tourists to experience Macao's unique sporting charm, thereby promoting the long-term development of local sports.

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour Macau 2025 gathered 16 top 3x3 basketball teams from around the world to compete for the championship and a total prize pool of up to USD185,000. After the qualification matches and group stage matches took place yesterday (18 October), today’s proceedings kicked off with Ub (Serbia), Miami (USA), Lugano (Switzerland) and Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (Mongolia) winning their quarter-final matches against Riffa (Bahrain), Chongming (China), Bordeaux (France) and Kandava Turība (Latvia), respectively. In the semi-finals, Miami overcame Ub 22-16, while Lugano defeated Ulaanbaatar 21-18. In the final, Lugano and Miami delivered an exciting match with fast-paced offense and tough defense. Ultimately, Lugano edged the thriller, taking a 21-20 win to claim the championship. Lugano’s player Adris De León was selected as the Most Valuable Player.

A Shoot-Out Contest and a Dunk Contest were also held during the event. The Shoot-Out Contest champion was won by Mitch Hahn of Team Miami, and the Dunk Contest champion was won by Piotr Grabowski from Poland.

Guests attending the prize ceremony included: Mr. Mok Chi Hang, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Lou Kit Long, Chief Executive Officer of StarMac Entertainment Production Limited; Mr. Kevin Ho King Lun, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Federation of Macau-China Sport General Association; Mr. Wu Chong Fai, President of the Macau-China Basketball Association; Ms. Zoe Zou, Chief Marketing Officer of Resort Marketing of Wynn Macau, Limited; members of the Sports Committee and sponsors.

For more information, please visit the official website at worldtour.fiba3x3.com/2025/macau or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.