Join MDC for free hybrid program on companion planting with native plants June 28 in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Did you know that incorporating native plants into fruit and vegetable gardens can improve produce yield? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free program on companion planting with natives from 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 28 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

This program is available in both in-person and virtual formats for participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required for both.

Register for the in-person version of the program here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206911

Register for the virtual version of the program here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206912

Virtual participants will receive an access link prior to the start of the program.

MDC staff will lead a discussion about what companion planting is, why it’s important, and how native flowers can attract more pollinators to a yard or garden.

Questions about the program may be directed to Assistant Nature Center Manager Stephanie Kemp at stephanie.kemp@mdc.mo.gov. Burr Oak Woods is located at 1409 NW Park Rd. in Blue Springs.

To keep up with all upcoming MDC-led events in the area, sign up for email or text alerts at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.