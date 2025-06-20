Join MDC for free hybrid program on companion planting with native plants June 28 in Blue Springs
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Did you know that incorporating native plants into fruit and vegetable gardens can improve produce yield? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free program on companion planting with natives from 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 28 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.
This program is available in both in-person and virtual formats for participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required for both.
Register for the in-person version of the program here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206911
Register for the virtual version of the program here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206912
Virtual participants will receive an access link prior to the start of the program.
MDC staff will lead a discussion about what companion planting is, why it’s important, and how native flowers can attract more pollinators to a yard or garden.
Questions about the program may be directed to Assistant Nature Center Manager Stephanie Kemp at stephanie.kemp@mdc.mo.gov. Burr Oak Woods is located at 1409 NW Park Rd. in Blue Springs.
To keep up with all upcoming MDC-led events in the area, sign up for email or text alerts at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.