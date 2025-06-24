FreedomCare Expands In-Home Care with Medicaid Personal Care Services and Structured Family Caregiving in Ohio

FreedomCare launches Personal Care Services & Structured Family Caregiving in Ohio, helping Medicaid members receive in-home care from loved ones.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreedomCare , a national leader in home-based care solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Personal Care Services and Structured Family Caregiving program in Ohio. This expansion gives eligible Medicaid members access to trusted in-home care from someone they already know—often a family member or close friend.These two programs, part of Ohio’s Medicaid Home Care Services, allow recipients to choose a caregiver to assist with essential daily tasks like bathing, dressing, mobility, and meal preparation. Caregivers are trained and supported by FreedomCare and receive prompt pay for the care they provide.“Every Medicaid member in Ohio deserves care that’s timely, compassionate, and reliable,” said Caitlin Griffin, Ohio Operation Director, at FreedomCare. “We’re honored to bring our in-home care services to families across the Cleveland area. With over 72,000 families already supported nationwide, FreedomCare continues delivering the dignity and respect Ohio families deserve.”FreedomCare manages all the paperwork, provides caregiver training, and offers ongoing support to both caregiver and patient—making personal care services easier and more accessible for families in need.Who’s Eligible?If you're a Medicaid member in Ohio, a caregiver for a loved one, or someone advocating on their behalf, FreedomCare can help you determine eligibility and start care quickly.To learn more about FreedomCare’s In-Home Care and Personal Care Services in Ohio, visit www.freedomcare.com/ohio or call 866-322-6094.About FreedomCareFreedomCare is a leading provider of Medicaid-funded home care solutions, helping families across Ohio receive reliable, in-home support from caregivers they know and trust. Through programs like Personal Care Services and Structured Family Caregiving, FreedomCare empowers Medicaid members to stay in their homes while receiving the care they need. With over 72,000 families served nationwide, FreedomCare is committed to delivering compassionate care with dignity across every Ohio community.

