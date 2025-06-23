CloudDevs Hiring Platform Completes Merger with LatHire

CloudDevs hiring platform acquires major generalist talent network LatHire CloudDevs company logo LatHire company logo

Merger forms the largest LATAM talent platform servicing the US market. Technical talent platform expands to offer generalist hiring.

The merger of CloudDevs and LatHire has doubled our offering and made us the largest LATAM hiring platform. We are excited to bring advanced AI vetting and matching to our generalist talent pool.” — Al Khan, Co-Founder

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading technical staffing platform CloudDevs has acquired LatHire , a general-purpose hiring platform, to form the largest talent platform in Latin America. This strategic acquisition is set to immediately expand CloudDevs’ talent offering to include key sectors like marketing, sales, and customer service.CloudDevs boasts the largest platform for hiring pre-vetted, Latin American software developers and other technical professionals, offering over 400,000 engineers who have previously worked at companies such as Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Meta, Reddit, JPMorgan Chase, and Ford. By merging with LatHire, it now acquires LATAM’s largest non-technical talent platform to create a combined offering of over 500,000 pre-vetted professionals, the largest Latin American talent pool.Following the merger, both platforms will continue to offer comprehensive staffing solutions for full-time and part-time hiring, for both project-based and permanent engagements. Both CloudDevs and LatHire–which will continue to operate under their respective brand names–will also maintain their 24-hour turnaround guarantee.The merger is a direct response to the rising demand for remote Latin American talent in the US. In 2023, US companies increased their year-over-year hiring in Latin America by 50%, following a 161% increase across 2022. This is further reflective of the rise in remote working in the US, with more than 1 in 4 paid workdays performed from home in 2024, up from 1 in 14 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.One of the key features of both CloudDevs and LatHire platforms is its ability to augment existing US teams with time zone-matched remote talent. The geographical proximity, coupled with the strong standard of English fluency in the region, is a driving factor in the popularity of building remote teams in Latin America.A core part of the combined CloudDevs-LatHire offering is their time-saving measures. In the US, it typically takes over 4 weeks to recruit for an open position, with particularly long processes for vacancies in technology, design, education and healthcare. In order to reduce the time-to-hire, both talent platforms are pre-vetted and all members have undergone rigorous industry-specific skill assessments using an industry-leading AI algorithm, alongside a comprehensive background check. This information is then compiled into a digestible profile, complete with an introductory video, allowing clients to simplify their candidate assessment process and hire within an average timeframe of 24 to 48 hours.CloudDevs’ acquisition of LatHire is expected to provide an expanded service to CloudDevs clients, introducing LatHire’s interactive, AI-powered marketplace which can decrease time-to-hire by an additional 50% and does not require a deposit. The merger will also offer CloudDevs clients the opportunity to hire non-technical talents across marketing, sales, administration, customer service, design, accounting and more from a single dashboard.CloudDevs and LatHire offer significant savings compared to local hiring, with average savings of 80% for non-technical talent and 60% for tech talent like software developers. By cutting their time-to-hire by over 90%, companies can also save significantly on hiring costs – the average cost for making a hire in the US is $4,700, while both CloudDevs and LatHire are free to use until a hire is made.The merger of CloudDevs and LatHire is projected to advance both companies towards a broader, more comprehensive AI-enabled hiring solution, introducing the largest pre-vetted LATAM talent platform to service the US market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.