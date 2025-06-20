In a Tumultuous World, ‘Guardians’ Shines as a Beacon of Faith and Hope—Releasing to Home Entertainment June 24, 2025

'Guardians' Faith Film About Man Who Sees Angels Releases June 24 on VOD—Story of Grief, Redemption & Hope Offers Beacon During Turbulent Times

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world faces social upheaval, personal struggles, and a quest for meaning, audiences are increasingly drawn to stories that illuminate hope and resilience. ‘Guardians,’ a powerful new film about faith and redemption, will be available on VOD across all major platforms starting June 24, 2025.Written by Steven W. Dawson and directed by David Scott Burns , who also stars as Lenny, ‘Guardians’ tells the extraordinary story of a man gifted with the ability to see Guardian Angels, who often seek his help at the most inconvenient moments. When a tragic car accident leads Lenny to believe the lives of his wife and daughter have been claimed, his world is shattered. Retreating into a two-year spiritual exile, he abandons the celestial beings that once relied on him, desperately fleeing from his painful reality. Ultimately, Lenny must confront his grief and rediscover his faith, which has been forsaken.In a time when many are grappling with loss, uncertainty, and a longing for connection, David Scott Burns shared, “'Guardians' is not just about loss; it’s a profound exploration of faith’s strength during turbulent times. I believe audiences will resonate with Lenny’s journey back to hope.”Produced by Larry A. Burns Jr., Dorothy Burns, Larry A. Burns Sr., Donna J. Burns, Christopher Adam Burns, Apryl Burns, David Scott Burns, and Charity Leigh Burns, ‘Guardians’ serves as a timely reminder of the resilience of the human spirit.Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global, the film's distributor, stated, “At BMG-Global, our mission is to deliver narratives that inspire and uplift. 'Guardians' is a powerful testament to the faith that can guide us through our darkest moments, and we are honored to share this poignant story with audiences worldwide.”As current events challenge our perspectives on love, loss, and faith, ‘Guardians’ offers a heartfelt exploration of the transformative power of belief. The film invites viewers to reflect on their journeys and the unseen forces that guide them through life's trials.For more information, visit the film’s IMDb page at 'Guardians’ - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2366610/?ref_=fn_all_ttl_34

Guardians Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.