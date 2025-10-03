Don Most Trades ‘Happy Days’ for Gritty Prohibition-Era Crime Drama in ‘Harsens Island Revenge,’ Releasing Oct. 6

‘Harsens Island Revenge’ brings Don Most into a gritty Prohibition-era crime drama, releasing on VOD & DVD Oct. 6 via BMG-Global.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMG-Global, a trusted worldwide distributor of inspiring entertainment, will release ‘Harsens Island Revenge,’ a gripping Prohibition-era crime drama inspired by actual events, on VOD and DVD globally on October 6, 2025.Directed by Carl Weyant and adapted for the screen by DJ Perry from the novel by Karl Manke , the film features a powerhouse ensemble led by David Michael Reardon (‘Outer Banks’), Cassie Dean (‘Silent Night in Algona’), and Blu Owens (‘4:26’). They are joined by acclaimed television and film actor Don Most (‘Happy Days’), along with DJ Perry (‘Man’s Best Friend’), Dean Teaster (‘Ghost Town: The Movie’), and Terence Knox (‘Tour of Duty’). Rounding out the cast are accomplished screen veterans Melissa Anschutz (‘Lost Heart’), Shane Hagedorn (‘Wild Faith’), Anthony Hornus (‘Wild Faith’), David Gries (‘The Lost Within’), and Christine Marie (‘The Christ Slayer’), all bringing depth and authenticity to their roles.Based on actual events, ‘Harsens Island Revenge’ transports audiences to 1920s Michigan at the height of Prohibition. When Detroit’s ruthless Purple Gang threatens their families, a band of World War I veterans risk everything to stand against organized crime. Hardened by the battlefield yet bound by loyalty, these men confront violence and betrayal with unyielding courage. In the shadows of conflict, an unexpected love story unfolds, offering hope in a time of fear. As bootlegging escalates and tensions reach a breaking point, the stage is set for a daring showdown. Filled with action, romance, and suspense, the film pays tribute to the resilience and bravery of veterans who refused to back down.Drawing striking parallels to today’s cultural conversations around organized crime, prohibition, and the struggles veterans face when reintegrating into society, ‘Harsens Island Revenge’ resonates well beyond its Prohibition setting. Screenwriter and producer DJ Perry, whose past projects such as ‘Wild Faith’ and ‘The Quest Trilogy’ found both critical acclaim and loyal audiences, emphasized the film’s deeper layers: “At its heart, this is a story about ordinary men who fought for their families and communities when powerful forces threatened to tear them apart. That message still speaks volumes today.”Releasing just weeks ahead of Veterans Day, the film also honors the sacrifices of those who served, spotlighting the courage of World War I veterans who carried their battlefield resolve into civilian life. Adding to the film’s appeal is television icon Don Most, beloved for his role on ‘Happy Days,’ who takes a bold turn into a gritty, character-driven drama—showcasing a career evolution that will surprise longtime fans.Produced by Collective Development Inc., ‘Harsens Island Revenge’ features cinematography by Travis Hayward, production design by G.W. Burns, and an original score by Dennis Therrian.Filmed on location in Michigan’s Alpena, Presque Isle County, and on Harsens Island itself, the production immerses viewers in the texture of the Roaring Twenties, with authentic period settings, costumes, vehicles, and atmosphere.“With ‘Harsens Island Revenge,’ we’re bringing a gripping, history-rooted story to audiences at a moment when period crime dramas are surging,” said Steve Bulzoni, President of BMG-Global. “It’s a tense, character-driven film that speaks to courage, community, and consequences—and we’re proud to deliver it to homes worldwide this fall.”‘Harsens Island Revenge’ will be available worldwide on VOD and DVD beginning October 6, 2025, with BMG-Global overseeing global distribution.More Information about the Film:

‘Harsens Island Revenge’ Trailer

