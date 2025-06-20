Libs soft on bad behaviour

Vincent Tarzia’s SA Liberals have shown themselves to be soft on bad behaviour and crime on our public transport network, attempting to roadblock new regulations that would give the government the power to indefinitely ban trouble-makers from buses, trains and trams.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has recently unveiled a series of measures and investments to improve safety and security on our network, including the establishment of a new security taskforce to combat antisocial and violent behaviour as part of a $9.6 million State Budget initiative.

We are also rolling out new artificial intelligence (AI) cameras at key interchanges and station and fast-tracking state-of-the-art protective screens for bus drivers.

In addition, the Government recently announced the introduction of nation-leading powers to crack down on criminal and anti-social behaviour on public transport – including indefinite bans for passengers.

The measures, to come into effect from next month, give the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport new authority to ban passengers indefinitely from public transport if they have been charged with offences involving violent acts. Currently, only South Australia Police can ban people from travelling on public transport, and SAPOL does not have the power to issue indefinite bans.

These include sexual and indecent assault, carrying weapons, and psychological or physical abuse that may occur onboard services or while waiting at stations or bus stops.

The maximum court penalty for breaching a transit barring order will also be strengthened under these changes, increasing from $2500 to $7000, as the State Government takes a hardline approach to protect passengers, drivers and public transport workers.

However, in the Legislative Review Committee this week, the State Liberals sided with the crossbench to put the brakes on these measures, instead introducing a motion of disallowance.

That’s despite Vincent Tarzia demanding tougher barring penalties only last May in an interview with FIVEaa, saying: “Three months does not go far enough.”

“We are definitely calling for an urgent review… into these penalties and three months does not go far enough, that doesn’t hurt at all and we are going to be calling for much tougher measures,” he said at the time.

“If the government presents some tougher alternatives we’ll certainly look at it favourably but it certainly doesn’t go far enough at the moment.”

Bizarrely, despite this, in a car-crash interview on FIVEaa this morning, Liberal Legislative Review Committee member Nicola Centofanti complained that the new regulations “represent a significant expansion of powers” and doubled down on her party’s opposition.

“I mean, it allows Government officials who aren’t even police to issue bans from public transport,” she lamented.

“While community safety on public transport is absolutely important, these regulations have been absolutely rushed through without public consultation, without transparency, and without the usual scrutiny process.”

The State Government strongly believes improving security and creating a safer environment for patrons will be a crucial factor in increasing the uptake of public transport in South Australia – it is extremely disappointing that Vincent Tarzia and the Liberal Opposition have now backflipped on their demand for a safer public transport network.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Despite all the tough talk, it’s clear Vincent Tarzia is not serious about cracking down on anti-social, abusive and violent behaviour on our buses, trains and trams.

He says one thing – that penalties should be tougher and that the Opposition will back the Government on barring orders – but then puts up roadblocks when it comes to introducing the measures.

If Mr Tarzia won’t show leadership here, Opposition Transport spokesman Ben Hood must step up and vote against this disallowance motion.

It is simply appalling that Vincent Tarzia’s Liberals are seeking to put the brakes on nation-leading measures that will see proponents of anti-social, abusive and violent behaviour rightly kicked off our buses, trains and trams – for good, if necessary.

There are safeguards built into these powers, including the right to apply to a court to have a ban lifted after a minimum of three months.

But it’s clear the Liberals aren’t serious about cracking down on bad behaviour on public transport, and that they can’t be trusted to run our network – which is why they sold it off when they were last in government.