Former U.S. Congressman Kwanza Hall Reappointed to Four-Year Term on Develop Fulton Board of Directors

Kwanza Hall being sworn in to serve an additional four-year term for Develop Fulton’s Board of Directors.

Hall to Continue Leadership Role as Board Chair, Driving Economic Growth and Development Initiatives Through 2029

As we continue to explore new opportunities in both north and south Fulton, I’m committed to positioning Fulton County as a global hub for innovation, investment, and inclusive economic growth.” — Kwanza Hall

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a unanimous vote, former United States Congressman Kwanza Hall was appointed by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners on June 4 to serve a four-year term on the Board of Directors for Develop Fulton. Since 2024, Hall has served as chairman of the board and his new term will run through June 2029.

“Since joining the Board, we’ve embraced a unified vision for Fulton County’s bright future—one centered on equitable growth, robust investment, and transformational opportunity across every corner of our county,” said Hall, who previously represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. “As we continue to explore new opportunities in both north and south Fulton, I’m committed to positioning Fulton County as a global hub for innovation, investment, and inclusive economic growth.”

During his tenure on the board, Hall and the Develop Fulton Board of Directors have helped catalyze local, national, and international investments in high-growth sectors such as logistics, clean technology, biomedical sciences, manufacturing, fintech, and more.

“[Hall] brings a deep understanding of what it means to lead with vision, purpose, and a relentless drive to advance inclusion, innovation, and shared prosperity,” said Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman. “His reappointment affirms our collective commitment to bold, transformative leadership that champions equity, economic mobility, and opportunity for every resident of Fulton County.”

Hall’s three decades of dedicated public service have earned him notable recognition. With 15 years of elected service on the Atlanta City Council and Atlanta School Board, he has championed initiatives in economic inclusion, workforce development, urban design, and the arts. Hall, who is an alumnus of Benjamin E. Mays High School in southwest Atlanta and attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is widely respected for his visionary leadership and his commitment to fostering inclusive growth and community development.

“Chairman Hall is a relentless advocate, a dynamic leader, and a visionary who continues to break ground in an ever-evolving global business landscape,” said Develop Fulton Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford. “His unwavering commitment to advancing Fulton County’s competitiveness continues to attract premier business prospects and elevate our profile on the world stage.”

About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton, also known as the Development Authority of Fulton County, delivers diverse, targeted economic development financing services, connecting qualified development projects with taxable and tax-exempt bond financing and tax incentives to diversify the tax base, encourage thoughtful and balanced investment, retain existing businesses, promote job creation, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents throughout Fulton County. Together, we are partnering for progress, powering development.

