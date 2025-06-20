Basswood Counsel Releases Podcast Episode Discussing New SEC Chairman and Regulatory Outlook

Jephte Lanthia advises on corporate and securities, fintech, and compliance, assisting fund managers with investments, securities offerings, broker-dealer regulation and industry compliance matters. Basswood Counsel attorneys Jephte Lanthia and Hazvinei Mugwagwa examine the implications of Paul S. Atkins' appointment as the 34th Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our goal with this episode is to offer clients and stakeholders practical insights into what might lie ahead.” — Jephte Lanthia

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basswood Counsel released a timely new episode of its podcast, Under the Basswood Tree, entitled “Basswood Counsel Discusses New SEC Chairman.” The episode dives into the implications of Paul S. Atkins’ appointment as the 34th Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, sworn in on April 21, 2025.In this episode, Basswood Counsel attorneys Jephte Lanthia and Hazvinei Mugwagwa examine how Chairman Atkins’ leadership may shape the regulatory landscape in the coming months and years. The discussion covers anticipated shifts affecting key market participants—particularly investors, the cryptocurrency industry, IPO activity, and private funds.“As the SEC recalibrates under new leadership, market participants are watching closely,” said Jephte Lanthia, Basswood's securities attorney . “Our goal with this episode is to offer clients and stakeholders practical insights into what might lie ahead.”This episode is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms. Legal professionals, investors, and financial industry leaders are encouraged to tune in for valuable perspectives on emerging regulatory developments.🎧 Listen now: https://basswoodcounsel.com/under-the-basswood-tree-podcast/ As regulatory priorities shift under the new SEC leadership, the episode also highlights how these changes may intersect with fund structuring, investor obligations, and compliance risks. Basswood Counsel’s fund formation and investment management lawyers are well-positioned to assist clients navigating this evolving environment. From advising fund sponsors and institutional investors to structuring onshore and offshore investment vehicles, the firm offers strategic and tailored legal solutions. Basswood Counsel supports clients across industries—ranging from energy and technology to digital assets—in managing the complexities of the investment fund lifecycle. By integrating regulatory insight with transactional and tax considerations, the firm ensures its clients are equipped to make informed decisions in today’s fast-moving investment landscape.

