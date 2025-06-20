Happy Even After Family Law Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces

Hamden, Connecticut – The team with Happy Even After Family Law is proud to announce its inclusion on Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list. This annual list celebrates institutions that promote exemplary company cultures, a process made more meaningful and challenging over the past year.

Inc. recognizes Happy Even After Family Law’s commitment to its clients as a testament to the firm’s resilience. Workplace cultures require careful nurturing, and the Happy Even After Family Law team continually makes a concerted effort to ensure that everyone feels included in that process.

They are flattered and thrilled to have their efforts recognized by Inc. It’s an honor to share a place on the 2025 Best Workplaces list alongside other institutions that have inspired them to continually improve.

They look forward to joining Inc. Masters alongside other honorees and learning from their peers as Happy Even After Family Law’s workplace culture continues to evolve. The team aims to continue fostering its reputation for personalized service and cultural excellence alongside other industry leaders.

Happy Even After Family Law believes that clients seeking divorce deserve the chance to work with compassionate and knowledgeable legal representatives during these emotionally fraught proceedings. Fortunately, their workplace culture makes it easy to defuse frustrating and confusing situations.

Their team dedicates 100% of its focus to their clients and their families, ensuring that each client knows their importance. Happy Even After Family Law doesn’t work with case numbers; it works with individuals. It’s that mindset that allows the team to provide outstanding services to people in need while also committing itself to the continual betterment of its workplace culture.

The team once again thanks Inc. for this incredible opportunity and honor. They look forward to continuing to provide exemplary divorce services to clients in need for years to come.

The Happy Even After Family Law team understands that families undergoing divorce are going through one of the most challenging ordeals they’ll face in their lifetime. That’s why Happy Even After Family Law wants to make sure that today’s divorcees have the opportunity to work with tried-and-tested divorce lawyers. Happy Even After Family Law puts divorcees in touch with experienced Connecticut divorce lawyers who can tackle individual cases with compassion and care. The firm has supported thousands of clients on their journey to independent life and believes that divorce can be beautiful when divorcees have the right support. Anyone in need of legal guidance ahead of upcoming divorce proceedings can contact Happy Even After Family Law for a case consultation.

