Lynxspring and Unity Dataflow Solutions Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Smart Building Automation Workflows

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynxspring , Inc., ( https://www.lynxspring.com ), a leading provider of open software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment, and device-to-cloud integration, has announced a strategic partnership with Unity Dataflow Solutions, a company specializing in integrated estimating, design, and execution tools for contractors. This collaboration aims to streamline the workflow from project estimation to execution, enhancing efficiency and profitability for building automation professionals.Unity Dataflow Solutions offers a comprehensive platform that integrates with industry-leading ERP and CRM systems, facilitating seamless data flow and reducing manual data entry. Their tools support accurate estimating with customizable stencils, efficient design transitions, and robust project execution features. This integration ensures that contractors can move from proposal to profit more effectively, maintaining consistency and accuracy throughout the project lifecycle. (unitydata.net)By partnering Unity Dataflow Solutions, Lynxspring enhances its commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of the building automation industry. This collaboration allows Lynxspring's customers to leverage Unity's tools for improved project planning and execution, leading to increased operational efficiency, time to market, accuracy and cost savings.“Unity Dataflow brings a fresh approach to one of the industry’s biggest pain points: the disjointed handoff between estimating, design, and execution,” said Marc Petock, Vice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lynxspring. “Our partnership reflects our shared belief that better integration and visibility into the project workflow ultimately drives better outcomes — for contractors, integrators, building owners and OEM’s alike.”“From day one, our goal at Unity has been to simplify and unify the tools contractors need to succeed,” said John Woodard of Unity Dataflow Solutions. “Lynxspring’s focus on open integration and real-world impact aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we’re giving the industry a better way to turn ideas into completed, profitable projects.”About Lynxspring, Inc.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government. settings in the United States and internationally. www.lynxspring.com About Unity Dataflow SolutionsUnity Dataflow Solutions, LLC, established in 2020, evolved from T.E.A.M. Solutions, Inc.'s vision to incorporate automated functions into drawing design tools. With over 18 years of development, Unity offers a comprehensive approach to estimating, design, and execution, helping contractors transition from proposal to profit efficiently. (unitydata.net)For more information, visit www.lynxspring.com For more information, please contact:Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications OfficerLynxspring, Inc.+1 816-347-3500marc.petock@lynxspring.com

