Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso on enactment of Native Land Act of 1913

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso, says bold and decisive steps must be taken to reverse the legacy of the Native Land Act of 1913. Reflecting on this piece of legislation, which became law in South Africa on June 19, (Act No. 27 of 1913), the Minister says it left an indelible mark on the history of our country. “This legislation had a profound and devastating impact on the lives of Black people. It was a calculated, cruel instrument and strategy of mass dispossession, that successfully entrenched racial segregation and economic inequality”, Minister Nyhontso indicated.

The Native Land Act restricted Black South Africans to only 7% of the land, forcing them into so-called “native reserves” while reserving the rest of the land for white minority ownership. The Minister added, “Through the prohibition of Black South Africans from owning land outside the designated so-called native reserves, the Act stripped millions of their ability to sustain themselves, their families, and communities, through farming which was the main economic activity.”

“The immediate aftermath of the passing of the Native Land Act was the violent and merciless eviction of people from their land, their cattle and crops were confiscated, and their homes were destroyed. Up until that point in history, the African had led a lifestyle of self-sufficiency. Black people were stripped of their dignity, effectively forcing them into exploitative farm labour contracts. The Act laid the foundation for the migrant system that provided a constant supply of cheap labour for the mines and industries,” the Minister added.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development is committed to reversing this legacy, by ensuring appropriate legislation, policies and programmes are implemented. The Department will intensify its efforts to restore land rights to the historically dispossessed and the equitable redistribution of land.

