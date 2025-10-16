International Relations and Cooperation conducts online G20 Summit media workshop, 16 Oct
International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will conduct a media workshop focussing on preparations for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.
The workshop will take place on Thursday, 16 October 2025, from 08h00 to 10h00.
The session will focus on an update on the preparations for the Leaders’ Summit and media arrangements.
Members of the media are requested to use the below link to attend the media workshop:
https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/3692349424250?p=5UEtvI2qf6zqUogHfA
