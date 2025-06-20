Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi delivers eulogy at Special Provincial Official Funeral of Justice Clement Themba Sangoni, 21 Jun

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will on Saturday, 21 June 2025, attend and deliver the eulogy at the Special Provincial Official Funeral service of the late Justice Clement Themba Sangoni, affectionately known by his praise name, Aah! Dilizintaba.

The funeral service will be held at Sangoni Komkhulu, Qokolweni, Mthatha.

Justice Sangoni was the former Judge President of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court and a towering figure in South Africa’s legal fraternity.

His distinguished career, which spanned over four decades, began in humble service as a clerk in the Department of Justice and culminated in his leadership of one of the country’s most important judicial divisions.

His unwavering commitment to justice, transformation, and ethical leadership left an indelible mark on the judiciary and the nation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral, Category 2, in honour of Justice Sangoni.

This category is reserved for individuals of exceptional merit and is granted following a request from the Premier of the province.

The honour includes ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.

As a mark of national mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of the burial until the evening.

Reflecting on his passing, Minister Kubayi remarked that Justice Sangoni was not only a jurist of exceptional distinction but also a revered traditional leader whose wisdom seamlessly bridged the realms of customary law and constitutional democracy.

"He passes away at a critical moment in our democratic journey, as the country intensifies efforts to expand access to justice, including the development of Traditional Courts Regulations. His insight and leadership would have made a profound contribution to this process."

Funeral Details:

Date: Saturday, 21 June 2025

Venue: Sangoni Komkhulu, Qokolweni, Mthatha

For media confirmations, please contact Mr Kgomotso Makinta on 083 631 1986

Enquiries:

Terrence Manase

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

#GovZAUpdates