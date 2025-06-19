Senate Bill 872 Printer's Number 970

PENNSYLVANIA, June 19 - An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Nonnarcotic Medication Assisted Substance Abuse Treatment Grant Pilot Program, further providing for definitions, repealing provisions relating to establishment of pilot program, providing for establishment and further providing for county participation requirements, for use of grant funding, for powers and duties of department, for report to General Assembly and for construction; imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency; and making an editorial change....

