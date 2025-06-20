Submit Release
Safe return of Serbian citizens evacuated from Israel

The Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have organised the safe return of our citizens evacuated from Israel, who arrived in Belgrade on a special Air Serbia flight from Sharm el-Sheikh.

