BLUETTI Launches Elite 100 V2 Portable Power Station for Camping and Short Outages

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI, a leading innovator in portable power solutions, has officially unveiled its latest innovation, the Elite 100 V2 portable power station , built for camping trips and short-term power outages. As the next-generation upgrade to the popular AC180, the Elite 100 V2 delivers improved performance and portability in a more compact and intelligent design.Next-Level: Portability and Performance BalanceAs the newest addition to its Elite Series, the Elite 100 V2 draws on the proven reliability and user insights from over 500,000 units of the AC180 portable power station sold globally since 2023. While retaining the similar 1,800W AC output and 1,024Wh capacity as its predecessor, the Elite 100 V2 achieves a remarkable 35% reduction in volume and 30% decrease in weight. At just 25 lbs and roughly 17 liters in volume (similar to a small carry-on suitcase), it’s compact enough to stow under a car seat, in the trunk, or in a tent corner, making it a reliable power companion for road trips, camping, tailgate parties, and backyard activities.Despite its compact size, the Elite 100 V2 delivers a significant power upgrade. In addition to its standard 1,800W rated AC output, it is now paired with a lifting power of 2,700W and a peak surge power of 3,600W, robust enough to handle high-demand appliances such as electric kettles, portable air conditioners, and even full-sized refrigerators.To accommodate a wide range of charging and power needs, the Elite 100 V2 features a total of 11 output ports, including four AC outlets, a 100W USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a car outlet, and—new to this model—a 140W USB-C fast charging port along with dual DC5521 ports. From powering laptops and fans to coffee makers and essential home devices during short outages, it is built for outdoor enthusiasts, weekend travelers, and families who are looking for compact energy solutions.Faster Recharging with Upgraded Solar InputWhat makes the Elite 100 V2 significantly stand out is the faster and more flexible recharging options. Building on the proven performance of the AC180, it increases solar input to 1,000W and reduces full solar charging time by up to 60%. A full recharge takes just around 70 minutes on a sunny day, perfect for RV users who require quick energy turnaround between destinations and consistent off-grid power.Equipped with BLUETTI’s latest TurboBoost™ technology, the Elite 100 V2 also supports up to 1,200W of AC input, reaching 80% capacity in just 45 minutes. Additionally, for travel scenarios such as overlanding or boondocking, paired with the 560W Charger 1 Alternator Charger, the Elite 100 V2 can recharge up to 6 times faster than a standard car outlet. This setup enables a full recharge in 1.8 hours during drive time.A Decade of Reliable Power, Designed with the User in MindAt the core of the Elite 100 V2 are the advanced LiFePO₄ battery cells, delivering over 4,000 charge cycles to 80% capacity. That means its lifespan can extend up to 10 years, helping minimize the need for frequent replacements and lower long-term maintenance costs while offering both economic and environmental advantages.To maintain continuous power during unexpected outages, the Elite 100 V2 supports a 10ms UPS switchover, keeping essential devices running without disruption. In addition, its ultra-quiet operation, as low as 30dB, makes it an ideal companion for nighttime use or quiet outdoor settings, preserving peace for both users and their environment.This new model is also compatible with the upgraded mobile app, supporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and enabling other smart functions such as customizable charging modes, low-battery alerts, real-time power monitoring, and full-charge notifications. These intuitive features give users greater control and convenience, whether at home or off the grid.AvailabilityThe Elite 100 V2 is now available for preview on the official BLUETTI website, featuring detailed specifications and product highlights. It is also listed on Amazon for early viewing. Pre-orders will begin on July 1 across both platforms.About BLUETTIAs a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI is committed to delivering reliable and innovative portable power stations for home backup and outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries and regions, BLUETTI continues to advance energy independence with a focus on long-term sustainability and responsible innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), the company supports broader access to clean, reliable energy in underserved regions—underscoring its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

