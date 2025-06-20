Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe leads successful Youth Month Community Outreach Programme in Mpumalanga

This week, the Department of Higher Education and Training, working in collaboration with the office of the Deputy Minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe, successfully held a Youth Month Community Outreach Programme at Ehlanzeni TVET College, supporting students and local youth in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

The programme, held in partnership with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the DM’s Helpdesk, addressed enquiries concerning higher education matters, including NSFAS, as well as the delays in the issuance of results, diplomas, and certificates.

“The Youth Month Community Outreach Programme aims to deliver higher education support services directly to students. It’s important for us as a department to always be visible, responsive, and impactful, so our students can progress well academically,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

The DM’s Helpdesk will continue to play a crucial role in the Youth Month Community Outreach Programme, providing support to all students and addressing queries in real time, marking a significant step in ensuring effective student engagement.

Deputy Minister Gondwe quickly established the Helpdesk upon assuming office, showing the Government of National Unity’s dedication to supporting students and stakeholders in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

To date, the DM’s Helpdesk has handled a total of 27 658 queries and boasts a resolution rate of 89%.

“I’m pleased to see the Helpdesk continuing to make a positive and visible impact in the PSET sector by offering a direct platform for students and stakeholders to escalate their queries and grievances. Please do reach out to my helpdesk via email at Dmsdesk@Dhet.gov.za,” adds Deputy Minister Gondwe.

The Youth Month Community Outreach Programme will head to the Western Cape next week.

