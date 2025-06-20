LuckySea Receives a $50K Grant Through Lisk Pioneer Program in Partnership with KEY Difference

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuckySea, a gamified lootbox platform for on-chain assets, has been awarded a $50,000 grant by Lisk through their Lisk Pioneer Program launched in 2024 through a partnership with KEY Difference , with its incubation arm, KEY Difference Labs , running the program.The grant will go toward growing LuckySea’s user base and supporting their Marketing efforts. The platform has been live for a year and a half now, and has seen some strong numbers: over four million lootboxes opened, more than $10 million in total volume, and over 100,000 wallets connected. Its close partners include Magic Eden, DeGods, Pyth, and many more. The founding team behind LuckySea is based in Brazil and brings a decade of experience in Blockchain Engineering, Fintech, and Product Design.The Lisk Pioneer Program was created to help founders build real-world blockchain products. Startups in the program receive funding and hands-on support from KEY Difference Labs, the incubator arm of KEY Difference that helps Web3 teams with branding, fundraising, token design, and go-to-market strategy.“Our goal is to back execution, not noise. LuckySea has traction, a clear product, and a roadmap. We, along with Lisk, are glad to help them scale further.”Karnika E. Yashwant, Founder and CEO of KEY DifferenceThis grant is one of several upcoming funding schemes under the Lisk Pioneer Program, which focuses on projects in gaming, DeFi, tokenized assets, and digital identity. For both Lisk and KEY Difference, the aim is to help early teams get beyond just launching and help them grow.

