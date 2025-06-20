Key Trend Shaping The Tissue Engineering For Wound Care Market In 2025: Advancements In Intraoperative 3D Printing

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Tissue Engineering For Wound Care Market?

The tissue engineering for wound care market has been observing noteworthy growth in recent years and is predicted to maintain this trend in the foreseeable future. Factors contributing to this expansion include an aging population, rising occurrences of chronic wounds, and increase in traumatic injuries due to accidents and burns.

What Does The Trend Indicate For The Tissue Engineering For Wound Care Market?

The market size for tissue engineering for wound care is expected to leap from $6.08 billion in 2024 to $6.99 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%. The increase in the historic period is primarily due to supportive government initiatives and groundbreaking research and development activities in wound care. Not to mention, expenditures in the healthcare sector are also witnessing a significant surge.

Significant growth in the market is foreseen in the upcoming years, with projected growth to $12.15 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The factors dictating this growth during the forecast period include an increase in the number of skin grafts and regenerative treatments, coupled with rising awareness among patients and a high incidence of diabetes and its related complications.

What Are The Key Tissue Engineering For Wound Care Market Drivers?

One of the key growth drivers for the tissue engineering for wound care market is the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders. These disorders, characterized by conditions affecting muscles, bones, joints, tendons, or ligaments, resultantly cause pain, stiffness, or limited movement. Increasingly sedentary lifestyles compound this problem, contributing to muscle weakening and joint stress - conditions that necessitate tissue engineering for effective wound care. The rise in self-reported musculoskeletal conditions as shown in reports published by UK's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities indicates a possible increase in demand for the tissue engineering market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Tissue Engineering For Wound Care Market?

Prominent companies in the market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Group Plc, MTF Biologics Wound Care, StemSys Technologies Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., LIFENET HEALTH INC., Vericel, BioTissue Inc., Kerecis LLC, Aroa Biosurgery Ltd., Avita Medical, PolyNovo Limited, Tissue Regenix Group PLC, among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Tissue Engineering For Wound Care Market?

Major companies in the market are making their mark by developing technologically advanced solutions that involve intraoperative 3D printers for rapid prototyping of complex structures. In September 2024, Tides Medical, a US-based biotechnology company, introduced a revolutionary product – APLICOR 3D, a personalized wound care intraoperative 3D printer. This product leverages artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and the patient's tissue to create bespoke skin grafts at the site of treatment.

How Is The Tissue Engineering For Wound Care Market Segmented?

The tissue engineering for wound care market is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Material: Scaffold, Tissue Grafts, Other Products

2 By Type Of Wound: Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds

3 By Application: Skin Regeneration, Bone And Cartilage Regeneration, Soft Tissue Repair, Organ Regeneration

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Centers And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1 By Scaffold: Natural Scaffolds, Synthetic Scaffolds, Composite Scaffolds, Hydrogels, Nanofiber-Based Scaffolds

2 By Tissue Grafts: Autografts, Allografts, Xenografts, Bioengineered Skin Substitutes, Amniotic Tissue Grafts

3 By Other Products: Cell-Based Products, Growth Factors, Acellular Dermal Matrices, Collagen-Based Dressings, Stem Cell-Derived Biomaterials

What Does The Regional Analysis Show Of The Tissue Engineering For Wound Care Market?

Back in 2024, North America held the pole position in the tissue engineering for wound care market. However, the regions explored in the report span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

