AACM conducts dangerous goods instructor training to support industry’s professional development

MACAU, June 20 - From June 16 to 20, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) held a five-day course entitled “Competency-Based Training for Dangerous Goods Instructors” which aimed to train local personnel in Macao’s aviation industry, enhancing their qualifications to serve as dangerous goods training instructors. This will enable them to assist in educating the other local aviation professionals on the specialized knowledge required for the safe handling and the transport of dangerous goods by air.

The training course covered the Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) framework, training design and assessment, classroom management, communication and presentation skills specific to dangerous goods instruction, and strategies for continuous improvement of training programmes. The participants completed their learning through a combination of theoretical knowledge, case studies, and group discussions.

In addition, the participants attended an examination before the class was concluded. Those who can pass will receive the Dangerous Goods Training Instructor Certificate issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The qualified instructors will be able to conduct competency-based training and assessments on dangerous goods by air transport within their respective organizations, helping to collectively enhance compliance and safety awareness in the handling of dangerous goods.

The AACM invited Eric Tan, a senior IATA instructor with over 23 years of experience in the aviation field, to lecture the course. Eric Tan has held key positions at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and within the local aviation transport industry, focusing on quality assurance, safety management systems, and special operations including dangerous goods, aircraft weight and balance, and heavy cargo. The course was delivered in a small class to ensure that all 12 participants received ample guidance and interaction.

The AACM stated that organizing this training course responds to ICAO’s requirements for the safety of dangerous goods by air transport. Moreover, having participants comprising of the industry operators and the Authority inspectors promotes experience exchange and information sharing between the regulatory body and the industry, fostering closer cooperation. In March this year, the Authority also held the “Dangerous Goods Training Programme Regulations Workshop” for the local aviation operators, shippers, and freight forwarders to explain the latest requirements for dangerous goods training syllabus, ensuring stakeholders develop and maintain their own syllabus in compliance with regulations.

The Authority will continue to checkthe training needs of the industry and collaborate with international organizations to introduce more professional training courses to meet the evolving demands and challenges of the sector.