Macao with good results on its debut in the Global Muslim Travel Index to help attract more visitors

MACAU, June 20 - Macao was included for the first time this year on the world-leading Global Muslim Travel Index 2025 (GMTI) published by CrescentRating and Mastercard, with the destination’s efforts to cater for this travel segment recognized. The GMTI 2025 ranks Macao fifth globally in the Muslim women-friendly travel destination category, 16th in the overall ranking as a Muslim-friendly destination and as one of the top Muslim-friendly accessible destinations, all among the non-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) destinations.

The good results in the GMTI 2025 enhance Macao’s appeal to Islamic travelers, an important travel segment that the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been targeting in recent years with preparations and promotion of a halal-friendly environment in the city to welcome this group of travelers as part of the efforts to diversify visitor source markets.

Global Muslim Travel Index 2025 evaluates 153 destinations

The GMTI 2025 conducts a comprehensive analysis of 153 destinations, including those within and outside the OIC. This year in its tenth edition, the GMTI aims to serve as a guide for Muslim travelers as well as to foster a global halal-friendly tourism environment.

With Macao known for its long history of east-meets-west multicultural harmony, developed tourism infrastructures, and safe environment, MGTO has been leveraging the city’s offerings and fostering multiple initiatives to make the destination appealing to Islamic visitors, with its inclusion on the GMTI as a new entrant this year further enhancing promotional exposure.

Macao among the top Muslim women-friendly destinations

New entrant Macao ranked 16th globally among the Muslim-friendly destinations (non-OIC) of this year’s GMTI. The evaluation takes into consideration the performance in multiple criteria to reflect the overall environment and the efforts of the destinations to cater to Muslim travelers through better services and inclusive offerings.

Macao also stood out in the category of Muslim women-friendly destinations (outside the OIC), coming fifth on the list. This category ranks the destinations according to the overall secure environment to ensure peace of mind, without faith restrictions for Muslim women travelling solo or in groups.

In addition, Macao scored well in the Muslim-friendly accessible destinations category (non-OIC), ranking among the top 10. This category evaluates the travel environment to cater to visitors with special needs, including those physically challenged, multi-generational family groups, and more, taking into consideration the accessibility environment, transport infrastructure, along with the safety and Muslim-friendliness of the destinations.

Tap into the potential of the vast Muslim tourism market

MGTO and other stakeholders have been conducting initiatives to transform Macao into a Muslim-friendly travel destination to attract more visitors from the Middle East, as well as from Macao’s top visitor source markets, namely several regions of Mainland China, along with the Southeast Asian countries of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Alongside destination promotion being conducted online and in-person in target markets, MGTO’s latest major initiatives include the launch earlier this year of the Macao for Muslim Travelers – Halal Travel Guide. During the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) in April, a Halal Horizons Pavilion featured as one of the new highlights, with certified halal enterprises and a simulated prayer room according to the Islamic standards set up on site. The CrescentRating Certified: Muslim-Friendly Hotel Grading Seminar was also held during MITE to help boost preparation across the tourism industry in Macao.

Meanwhile, MGTO continues to encourage halal certification in the F&B sector and conduct regular trainings and other activities to familiarize tourism personnel with Islamic customers’ needs, among other initiatives, as part of the work to attract visitors from different parts of the world.