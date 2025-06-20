IAM continues to protect the health of mountain forest on Guia Hill

MACAU, June 20 - To protect the health of the forest area on Guia Hill, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) carried out vine removal and forest protection work in phases section by section in Guia Hill Municipal Park starting from mid-March. In addition to vine removal, plants with poor growth and domestic garbage have also been handled. The phases have been completed in late May. IAM will continue to carry out relevant forest protection work and slow the growth of vines, so as to safeguard the health of the mountain forest on Guia Hill.

IAM reminds the public that as Macao has entered the typhoon and rainy season, there is risk of breakage of branches of trees affected by external forces like wind and rain. The public should avoid entering forest areas and staying under trees during periods of wind and rain or the subsequent few days. Meanwhile, the public should cherish the natural environment. They should bring their own garbage with them and refrain from disposing of the garbage in the shrubs on the hill and in the mountain forest, so as to avoid causing harm to the environment and public hygiene. In addition, the public can call the IAM Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 or contact IAM through “IAM Connect” https://app.iam.gov.mo/iamconnect if they find any abnormalities in trees.