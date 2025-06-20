Inauguration of Ms. Chan Pou Wan as President of the Administrative Committee of the Social Security Fund

MACAU, June 20 - Ms. Chan Pou Wan was sworn in today (20 June) as President of the Administrative Committee of the Social Security Fund (known as FSS in Macao), with the oath of office administered by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms. O Lam, and witnessed by the Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms. Lin Yuan.

Pursuant to Order No. 52/2025 issued by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms. Chan Pou Wan has been appointed President of the FSS Administrative Committee for a fixed term of one year, effective 20 June 2025.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the Multi-Function Hall of the Government Headquarters. In her address, Ms. Chan Pou Wan expressed her gratitude to the Macao SAR Government for the trust in her. She pledged to strengthen team cohesion within the Social Security Fund, build upon past accomplishments, and ensure the full implementation of the administration’s policy directives. Upholding a people-centre principle, Ms. Chan is dedicated to pragmatic governance and the improvement of public welfare. She will continue to actively advance the development of the two-tier social security system, ensure the stable distribution of social security benefits, and conduct ongoing reviews of the implementation of the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System. In addition, efforts will be directed towards exploring new service models to improve convenience for residents in obtaining social security services. Cross-border social security services will also be enhanced in response to evolving societal needs, thereby safeguarding the social security rights of all residents.

Ms. Chan Pou Wan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, specialising in International Finance, from Jinan University, a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the University of East Asia in Macao, and a Master’s degree in Management, specialising in Educational Economics and Administration, from South China Normal University. She began her public service career in 1988, serving in the Education and Youth Development Bureau as well as the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau. Since 2010, she has been the Vice-President of the FSS Administrative Committee.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by advisers from the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, heads of government departments in the social and cultural sector, as well as officials and managerial staff from the FSS.