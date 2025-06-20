Global Micro-Computed Tomography Market Forecast To Reach $2.85 Billion By 2029 With 7.9% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crucial to the advancement of medical and scientific research, micro-computed tomography has paved the way to some of the most exciting discoveries in recent years. The micro-computed tomography market has known a steady growth, with the market size elevating from $1.94 billion in 2024 to $2.11 billion in 2025, at an admirable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3% according to The Business Research Company. This growth can be credited to the increasing demand for high-resolution imaging in academic research, an uptick in applications for preclinical imaging of small animals, a similar trend in material science with non-destructive testing, along with escalating funding for biomedical and anatomical research. Notably, there has also been a rising interest in three-dimensional 3D visualization of internal microstructures.

What Does The Future Hold For The Micro-Computed Tomography Market?

The future looks bright for the micro-computed tomography market, with the size expected to experience strong growth in the next few years, predicting to escalate to $2.85 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7.9%. This uptick can be attributed to several factors; the growing demand for personalized medicine, necessitating precise imaging, a rising focus on nanotechnology and microstructure research, a budding trend of minimally invasive diagnostic techniques, a surge in demand for non-destructive testing in materials science, and an increasing awareness of early disease detection techniques. In the forecast period, key trends include the development of low-dose imaging protocols, open-source software ecosystems, integration with multimodal imaging, technological innovation in real-time reconstruction, and automation in scanning workflows.

What's Driving The Growth Of Micro-Computed Tomography Market?

Among the most potent drivers propelling the growth of the micro computed tomography market is the escalating demand in biomedical research. This field involves the study of biological processes and diseases through scientific investigation, with objectives geared towards improving medical knowledge, developing new treatments, and advancing human health. The growing emphasis on personalized medicine, tailoring treatments to individual genetic profiles for more effective healthcare, is primarily attributable to this demand surge. Micro computed tomography micro-CT bolsters biomedical research by affording high-resolution, non-invasive imaging, enabling detailed visualization of biological structures, and facilitating the study of diseases, tissue engineering, and drug development.

Who Are Demarcating The Runway In The Micro Computed Tomography Market?

Bruker Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Delta Electronics Inc., ZEISS Group, Nikon Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Onto Innovation, Varex Imaging Corporation, Comet Holding AG, ProCon X-Ray GmbH, WENZEL Group, Gamma Technologies LLC, Matsusada Precision, Mediso Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., KA Imaging Inc., NeoScan GmbH represent some of the key industry players defining the landscape of the micro computed tomography market.

What Are The Emerging Micro Computed Tomography Market Trends?

Being a technology-driven sector, major companies in the market are focusing on developing technologically advanced products like non-destructive imaging systems. These systems allow capturing detailed images of objects or structures without causing any damage, commonly used for inspection, analysis, and quality control in various industries. A case in point is KA Imaging Inc., which introduced the inCiTe 2.0 3D X-ray microscope in 2024 – an innovative micro computed tomography system integrating both phase contrast and spectral imaging capabilities.

How Is The Micro Computed Tomography Market Segmented?

The micro computed tomography market is broadly divided -

1 By Product Type: In-Vivo, In-Vitro

2 By Application: Life Sciences, Orthopedics, Dentistry, Agribio, Material Science, Geology Or Oil And Gas Geology

3 By End User: Industries, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Imaging Labs, Dental Laboratories, Other End Users

With each of these having subsegments such as,

1 By In-Vivo: Small Animal Imaging Systems, Live Tissue Imaging, Functional Imaging, Longitudinal Studies

2 By In-Vitro: Bone And Hard Tissue Analysis, Material Characterization, Industrial Inspection, Ex Vivo Biological Imaging, Forensic Imaging

How Is The Micro Computed Tomography Market Spread Across Geographies?

North America dominated the micro computed tomography market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific region is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

